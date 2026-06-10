PWHL San Jose Adds Defender Hadley Hartmetz From Boston

PWHL San Jose has signed former Boston Fleet defender Hadley Hartmetz to a\ntwo-year contract during Phase Three of the PWHL’s Expansion Player Distribution\nProcess.\n\nHartmetz played her first full season after missing almost all of her rookie\nyear due to injury scoring seven assists in 27 games. s\n\nThe Pennsylvania product was the 40th overall pick in the seventh round of the\n2024 PWHL Draft.\n\nHartmetz won two NCAA national titles with Ohio State after transferring from\nBoston College. \n\nShe's also a former two-time member of USA's U-18 National team.\n\nHartmetz joins Rory Guilday on PWHL San Jose's blueline. San Jose has also\nsigned Anne Cherkowski, Kristin O’Neill, Maddi Wheeler, and goaltender Corinne\nSchroeder.