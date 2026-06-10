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PWHL San Jose Adds Defender Hadley Hartmetz From Boston cover image

PWHL San Jose Adds Defender Hadley Hartmetz From Boston

Ian Kennedy
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PWHL San Jose added another defender signing former Boston Fleet blueliner Hadley Hartmetz to a two-year contract.

PWHL San Jose has signed former Boston Fleet defender Hadley Hartmetz to a two-year contract during Phase Three of the PWHL’s Expansion Player Distribution Process.

Hartmetz played her first full season after missing almost all of her rookie year due to injury scoring seven assists in 27 games. s

The Pennsylvania product was the 40th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 PWHL Draft.

Hartmetz won two NCAA national titles with Ohio State after transferring from Boston College. 

She's also a former two-time member of USA's U-18 National team.

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Hartmetz joins Rory Guilday on PWHL San Jose's blueline. San Jose has also signed Anne Cherkowski, Kristin O’Neill, Maddi Wheeler, and goaltender Corinne Schroeder.

Hadley Hartmetz
PWHL