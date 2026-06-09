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PWHL San Jose Adds Maddi Wheeler To Close Out Phase 2 Of PWHL Expansion cover image

PWHL San Jose Adds Maddi Wheeler To Close Out Phase 2 Of PWHL Expansion

Ian Kennedy
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PWHL San Jose closed out Phase 2 of PWHL expansion by adding Maddi Wheeler to a two-year contract.

PWHL San Jose finalized their five signings during Phase 2 of the PWHL expansion roster distribution process signing forward Maddi Wheeler to a two-year contract.

Wheeler was a rookie last season with the New York Sirens.

Maddi WheelermoreVideos

The Erinsville, Ontario scored 10 points in 29 games for the Sirens last season and finished fourth in the PWHL last season in hits with 51.

Wheeler, 23, played collegiately for both Wisconsin and Ohio State winning two NCAA national championships. She also twice represented Canada at the U-18 World Championships winning a gold medal.

Wheeler joins fellow New York Sirens signings Anne Cherkowski and Kristin O'Neill with San Jose, along with defender Rory Guilday and goaltender Corinne Schroeder.

Maddi WheelerNew York SirensPWHL San Jose
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