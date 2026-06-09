PWHL San Jose Adds Maddi Wheeler To Close Out Phase 2 Of PWHL Expansion

PWHL San Jose finalized their five signings during Phase 2 of the PWHL expansion\nroster distribution process signing forward Maddi Wheeler to a two-year\ncontract.\n\nWheeler was a rookie last season with the New York Sirens.\n\nMaddi Wheeler\n\nThe Erinsville, Ontario scored 10 points in 29 games for the Sirens last season\nand finished fourth in the PWHL last season in hits with 51.\n\nWheeler, 23, played collegiately for both Wisconsin and Ohio State winning two\nNCAA national championships. She also twice represented Canada at the U-18 World\nChampionships winning a gold medal.\n\nWheeler joins fellow New York Sirens signings Anne Cherkowski and Kristin\nO'Neill with San Jose, along with defender Rory Guilday and goaltender Corinne\nSchroeder.