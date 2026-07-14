PWHL San Jose Announce Hirings of Assistant Coaches Uffe Lundberg and Jessica Turi

“We’re thrilled to add someone of Jess’ character, experience, and energy to our organization and know she will have a meaningful impact on our players and staff,” said Troy Ryan. “Throughout our search, her name consistently came up as someone who is not only an outstanding coach, but also an exceptional leader and communicator. She has built a strong reputation for connecting with her athletes, creating an environment where players feel supported, challenged, and motivated to grow. She brings tremendous passion for the game, a commitment to a positive yet demanding daily training environment, and a collaborative approach that everyone around her will benefit from.”