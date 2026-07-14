PWHL San Jose Announce Hirings of Assistant Coaches Uffe Lundberg and Jessica Turi

PWHL San Jose bolster coaching roster with additions of Uffe Lundberg and Jessica Turi.
Today, PWHL San Jose announced the hiring of two assistant coaches to serve behind the bench with Head Coach / General Manager Troy Ryan. Uffe Lundberg and Jessica Turi bring years of professional experience to San Jose and will serve key coaching roles as Troy Ryan handles an above-average workload.
Uffe Lundberg most recently served as the Head Coach of the Swedish National Team since the 2020-21 season. He led Sweden in two Olympic Winter Games and four IIHF Women’s World Championships. Under his leadership, the program rose from outside the top 10 in global rankings to the bronze-medal game at the 2026 Olympics.
"I am really excited for the next chapter in my coaching career," said Lundberg. "I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to coach in the best league in the world and I’m also looking forward to collaborating with Troy Ryan instead of coaching against him. We are going to build something truly great in San Jose."
Prior to coaching the Swedish Women's National Team, Lundberg spent nearly a decade coaching Sweden's U16 and U17 men's national teams and also served as head coach of Södertälje SK in HockeyAllsvenskan from 2017-20.
“We are excited to welcome Uffe to our organization,” said Troy Ryan, General Manager and Head Coach of PWHL San Jose. “He is a highly respected coach whose knowledge of the game, commitment to excellence, and tireless work ethic make him an outstanding addition to our staff. Beyond his hockey expertise, he is an exceptional communicator who builds strong relationships with players and creates an environment where they can develop and perform. His passion for the game, dedication to player development, and belief in what the PWHL represents, align perfectly with the culture we’re building.”
Jessica Turi joins PWHL San Jose with coaching experience at multiple levels of play, most recently spending three seasons as an assistant coach with York University for the men and women’s hockey programs. Turi also served as an assistant coach with the PHF Toronto Six, where she won the 2023 Isobel Cup.
“I am incredibly excited to join the coaching staff of PWHL San Jose and to help shape the identity and future of this program,” said Turi. “There is something truly special about building a culture from the ground up, and I look forward to collaborating daily with such a dedicated group of professionals to develop our athletes and establish a winning tradition. I cannot wait to connect with the passionate hockey fans of the Bay Area and deliver an exciting brand of hockey that our community will be proud to support.”
The 39-year-old from Mississauga, ON, also brings international coaching experience, including serving as a coach at Hockey Canada’s 2025 National Women’s Team Selection Camp. As head coach of Team Ontario, she won two national gold medals, one national silver medal and three Canada Winter Games bronze medals across three U18 Women’s National Championships and two Canada Winter Games.
“We’re thrilled to add someone of Jess’ character, experience, and energy to our organization and know she will have a meaningful impact on our players and staff,” said Troy Ryan. “Throughout our search, her name consistently came up as someone who is not only an outstanding coach, but also an exceptional leader and communicator. She has built a strong reputation for connecting with her athletes, creating an environment where players feel supported, challenged, and motivated to grow. She brings tremendous passion for the game, a commitment to a positive yet demanding daily training environment, and a collaborative approach that everyone around her will benefit from.”
Lundberg and Turi are the first additions to Ryan’s staff as the team continues to build toward its PWHL debut this fall.