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PWHL San Jose Signs Kristin O'Neill To EFO, O'Neill Chooses Two-Year Deal cover image

PWHL San Jose Signs Kristin O'Neill To EFO, O'Neill Chooses Two-Year Deal

Ian Kennedy
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Kristin O'Neill has been signed to an EFO to join PWHL San Jose on a two-year deal contract.

PWHL San Jose has signed New York Sirens forward Kristin O'Neill to a two-year contract. The deal was an Expansion Foundation Offer, guaranteeing O'Neill at least $100,000, a significant raise for the forward.

O'Neill, a member of Canada's national team that won silver at the 2026 Olympic in Milan, scored five points in 30 games last season with Sirens.

O'Neill is now reunited with her former Team Canada coach Troy Ryan who took over as coach and general manager with PWHL San Jose.

As a member of the Sirens, after being acquired in a trade from Montreal, O'Neill has been reliably one of the PWHL's top centres finishing fourth in the league last season in face-offs won.

Kristin O'Neill highlightsmoreVideos

Internationally, O'Neill has won Olympic silver, and also has three World Championship gold medals an two silver medals.

PWHL San Jose's roster now includes O'Neill, Anne Cherkowski, Rory Guilday, and Corinne Schroeder.

  

Kristin O'NeillNew York SirensPWHL San Jose
PWHL
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