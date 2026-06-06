PWHL San Jose Starts In Net Signing Corinne Schroeder To A Two-Year Contract

PWHL San Jose has secured their crease signing now former Seattle Torrent netminder Corinne Schroeder to a two-year contract.
PWHL San Jose signed their first ever player, goaltender Corinne Schroeder.
Schroeder, who was under contract with the Seattle Torrent, signed a two-year contract with San Jose during Phase 2 of the PWHL's expansion roster distribution process.
Schroeder, who spent her first two seasons backstopping the New York Sirens, joined Seattle last year during expansion starting 17 games posting a .915 save percentage and 2.56 goals-against average.
After Seattle protected rookie netminder Hannah Murphy it became clear that Schroeder's time in Seattle was over.
The 26-year-old Manitoba product was an inaugural finalist for PWHL Goaltender of the Year and was the PHF Goaltender of the Year and Rookie of the Year backstopping the Boston Pride prior to joining the PWHL.