PWHL Suspends Boston's Rylind MacKinnon For Game Two Of Walter Cup Semifinals

Following a review by the PWHL Player Safety Committee, Boston Fleet defender Rylind MacKinnon has been suspended for game two of the Walter Cup semifinals.
Following an illegal hit to the head by Boston Fleet defender Rylind MacKinnon in game one of the Walter Cup playoffs, the PWHL has handed down supplemental discipline to the second year blueliner.
Following a review by the PWHL Player Safety Committee, MacKinnon has been suspended for one game.
The hit took place late in the opening period of Boston's 2-1 game one win over the Ottawa Charge in the Walter Cup semifinals.
MacKinnon was penalized with a five minute major, after a lengthy review, for an illegal hit to the head of Ottawa Charge forward Gabbie Hughes.
According to the PWHL's release, the "Player Safety Committee determined that MacKinnon made no attempt to play the puck when she delivered a high, forceful, and illegal body check that made her opponent’s head the main point of contact on a play where such head contact was avoidable."
This is the third time MacKinnon has received supplemental discipline, and second time this season after she received a $500 fine on March 27 of this season, and was suspended one game last season for an illegal check to the head.