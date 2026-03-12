PWHL Trade Bait: Is The League Moving Closer To Having Buyers And Sellers?

In the PWHL, it needs to be player in for player out. There is no AHL like the NHL has where if a team trades away three more players than they bring it, that they can call up prospects and give them a chance. In the PWHL, teams must always have 23 active players, a number that must include three goaltenders. A team could conceivably trade an extra player or two and then sign players from their reserves, but it's risky. Similarly, PWHL teams can't bring in multiple high prices players in exchange for lower priced players. There are no work arounds or loop holes where salary can be buried or bought out. In three seasons, only one in-season PWHL trade has involved an uneven number of players. That move was the first trade in league history that saw Susanna Tapani and Abby Cook head to Boston and Sophie Jaques go to Minnesota. The imbalance in this case was to keep the salary cap balanced, not the roster numbers. Teams are allowed to exceed or dip under the league average salary cap, which this season sits at a $58,349 average, but must become compliant again in the offseason. Considering multi-year contracts in the league are guaranteed, carrying too many high salaries is a recipe for disaster in the long run. With the current rules, it's nearly essential that trades are both player in for player out, but dollar in for dollar out which makes any deal more difficult.