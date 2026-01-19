PWHL Trade Talk Heating Up: Is Vancouver Ready To Make A Move?

One area of need for the Charge remains their blueline where the Charge lack depth. With the loss of Shiann Darkangelo and Tereza Vanisova in the offseason however, secondary scoring in Ottawa has also been a concern. It's an issue that's been magnified by the early season struggles of Emily Clark, Katerina Mrazova, and Gabbie Hughes, as well as the transition time it's taking Anna Shokhina and Fanuza Kadirova to acclimatize to North America.