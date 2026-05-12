PWHL Unveils Full 2026 PWHL Draft Eligibility List

The PWHL has unveiled their full 2026 PWHL Draft eligibility list including more than 200 players from across the globe.
The PWHL has released their full 2026 PWHL Draft eligibility list including more than 200 players from across the globe.
Among those players is projected first overall pick Caroline Harvey and fellow 2026 Olympic gold medalists Laila Edwards, Abbey Murphy, Tessa Janecke, and Kirsten Simms. The list also includes NCAA leading scorer and the only player to ever win four NCAA women’s hockey national titles, Lacy Eden.
Internationally, Switzerland’s Andrea Brandli, who was named Best Goaltender at the 2026 Olympics, Finland’s Petra Nieminen, Viivi Vainikka, and Nelli Laitinen, and Swedish Olympians Thea Johansson, and Josefin Bouveng also declared.
After the success of players like Fanuza Kadirova, four former Russian Olympians entered the draft.
There’s also a group of comeback attempts from Laura Fortino who is a former Canadian national team stalwart who represented Italy at the 2026 Olympics, and 39-year-old former Olympic MVP and three-time gold medalist Meghan Agosta.
Here is the full list.
Forwards
- Adam, Avi, Cornell
- Agosta, Meghan, DNP
- Anderson, Brooklyn, University of Calgary
- Bedier, Alexis, Concordia
- Beecher, Lara, Clarkson
- Ben, Courtney, Adrian College
- Biederman, Elyssa, Colgate University
- Bilodeau, Béatrice, University of Ottawa
- Bogden, Jaden, Northeastern
- Bolduc, Majorie, Lakers Karnten
- Boucher, Naomi, Yale
- Bouveng, Josefin, University of Minnesota
- Bratishcheva, Oxana, Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk
- Brazis, Lily, Northeastern
- Brick, Neena, MoDo
- Campbell, Brooke, UConn
- Catterall, Sena, Clarkson
- Chantler, Madison, Clarkson
- Christian, Madelyn, Penn State
- Christof, Nina, RPI
- Ciarrocchi, Jessica, Mercyhurst
- Colizza, Christiana, DNP
- Collie, Carys, Queen's
- Conroy, Maggie, DNP
- Davies, Sarah, Providence
- DiAntonio, Carina - Yale
- Dixon, McAllister - Dartmouth
- Drapeau, JessyMaude - Concordia
- Duarte, Jenna - Brock
- Eden, Lacey - Wisconsin
- Elliott, Grace - University of British Columbia
- Farrell, Avery - St. Cloud State
- Fiala, Joelle - HC Davos
- Franco, Allie - University of Minnesota
- Frenette, Laurence - Quinnipiac
- Fuoco, Laura - EV Zug
- Goergen, Molly - DNP
- Goodwin, Jenna - Frolunda
- Haider, Celina - Eisbären Juniors Berlin
- Hall, Emma - Lakers Kärnten
- Hallett, Charlotte - Syracuse
- Ham, Kate - Boston College
- Harty, Kelly - New Hamphire
- Healey, Sydney - Boston University
- Heard, Katherine - University of Guelph
- Henderson, Molly - Lindenwood
- Hicks, Rhea - Clarkson
- Holopainen, Elisa - Frolunda
- Hubenschmidt, Allie - Adrian College
- Hudson, Sophie - Queen's
- Hush, Alyson - New Hampshire
- Iginla, Jade - Brown
- Jackson, Julia - Ontario Tech
- James, Tatum - Waterloo
- Janecke, Tessa - Penn State
- Jarvis, Emerson - Quinnipiac
- Johansson, Thea - Minnesota-Duluth
- Johnson, Riley - Adrian College
- Josifovic, Kyla - UConn
- Kirchmair, Reichen - Providence
- Kirwan, Baylee - Lakers Kärnten
- Knoll, Heidi - Syracuse
- Kollman, Courtney - CG Puigcerda
- Kuehl, Jane - Princeton
- Lavoie, Emilie - Concordia
- Lawrence, Krystin - DNP
- Lewis, Lane - Holy Cross
- Lind, Taylor - DNP
- MacLeod, Lea - SC Bern
- Maisonneuve, Jade - Mercyhurst
- Marchand, Sarah - MoDo
- Matthews, Sloane - Ohio State
- McDadi, India - Brown
- Mckenna, Kaitlyn - Guelph
- McKinley, Sophie - Mercyhurst
- McLeod, Aly - MoDo
- Michals, Madison - Merrimack
- Michals, Madison - Alberta
- Moreau, Alexia - Holy Cross
- Murphy, Abbey - University of Minnesota
- Nelson, Jamie - University of Minnesota
- Nieminen, Petra - Lulea
- O'Brien, MaryKate - Minnesota-Duluth
- O'Leary, Emerson - Princeton
- Orth, Carly - Waterloo
- Otremba, Taylor - Minnesota State
- Pelowich, Ekaterina - Concordia
- Peter, Kierra - PEI
- Petford, Alexis - Colgate
- Pettet, Brette - Djurgardens
- Pištěková, Tereza - SDE
- Plourde, Erica - Moncton
- Printzen, Asher - Michigan State
- Raitt, Keiara - Waterloo
- Ray, Jordan - Yale
- Redford, Jenna - DNP
- Roberts, Katelyn - Penn State
- Rogge, Naomi - Linkoping
- Rossignol, Shani - Mad Dogs of Mannheim
- Sacca, Gracie - Stonehill
- Saunders, Hannah - DNP
- Savoie, Evelyne - HV71
- Schiff, Georgia - Cornell
- Seregely, Mira - HKB Budapest
- Shannon, Lily - Northeastern
- Simms, Kirsten - Wisconsin
- Sonntag, Charlotte - Holy Cross
- Spencer, Elle - Wilfrid Laurier
- Stewart, Sara - Colgate
- Toye, Kyley - RPI
- Van Gelder, Mckenna - Cornell
- Vainnika, Viivi - Brynas
- Vaslet, Mya - Penn State
- Voigt, Svenja - St. Cloud State
- Walker, Christina - UConn
- Walsh, Riley - Boston University
- Welcke, Lilli - Boston University
- Welcke, Luisa - Boston University
- White, Tatum - Neuchâtel Hockey Academy
- Williams, Hayley - DNP
- Wilson, Kennedy - St. Lawrence
- Wong, Annalise - University of British Columbia
- Woodworth, Megan - UConn
- Wunder, Issy - Princeton
- Yuhn, Clara - Boston University
- Zilisch, McKayla - Wisconsin
- Weiss, Alexandria - Neuchâtel Hockey Academy
- Labruna, Alessia - HC Milan
- Davis, Alexa - St. Lawrence
Defenders
- Acheson, Lyndsy - Waterloo
- Arnone, Jade - Boston College
- Batalova, Mariia - Agidel Ufa
- Borgiel, Casey - Colgate
- Bourque, Stephanie - Union
- Burke, Jada - DNP
- Butze, Kendall - Penn State
- Carey, Maeve - Boston University
- Carman, Meadow - University of British Columbia
- Cavaliere, Cristina - Providence
- Chalifoux, Meghane - UConn
- Clark, Leocadia - DNP
- Constantinople, Jules - Northeastern
- Dann, Gretchen - Amherst College
- D'Arcy, Maya - Syracuse
- Disher, Brooke - Ohio State
- Duscio, Katina - Waterloo
- Dwyer, Grace - Cornell
- Edwards, Laila - Wisconsin
- Eid, Bri - HC Davos
- Episcopo, Ashley - Indiana Tech
- Evans, Payten - Mercyhurst
- Fortino, Laura - Real Torino
- Gaskell, Sophia - University of British Columbia
- Gendron, Sarah - Syracuse
- Gilkyson, Gracie - Yale
- Guerriero, Kristen - Bolzano Eagles
- Hamers, Kayleigh - SDE
- Harvey, Caroline - Wisconsin
- Helgeson, Sophie - Linkoping
- Henderson, Tova - Minnesota-Duluth
- Hinch, Vivian - St.FX
- Jefferies, Melissa - Frolunda
- Jensen, Meredith - Dartmouth
- Jones, Sophia - RPI
- Jungels, Vivian - Wisconsin
- Kelly, Maeve - Boston University
- King, Anna - Alberta
- Kosec, Tessa - Nipissing
- Laitinen, Nelli - University of Minnesota
- MacRae, Teghan - Guelph
- Mariano, Victoria - DNP
- Marohn, Abbey - DNP
- McKay, Megan - Clarkson
- Messier, Ashley - Minnesota-Duluth
- Morrow, Sydney - University of Minnesota
- Niskanen, Heidi - DNP
- Parker, Grace - Farjestad
- Parkkonen, Krista - Minnesota-Duluth
- Peschel, Emma - Ohio State
- Pirogova, Nina - Sahalin
- Posick, Madeline - Djurgårdens
- Powell, Isabelle - Dartmouth
- Regalado, Alyssa - Cornell
- Rieder, Erica - Lulea
- Roeske, Kianna - Minnesota State
- Roy, Maya - ERC Ingolstadt
- Serres, Gabrielle - Team France
- Stecker, Leah - Penn State
- Strompf, Heidi - Bemidji State
- Swiderski, Sara - Ohio State
- Uens, Zoe - Quinnipiac
- Visser, Keirstin - DNP
- Walsh, Madelyn - Eisbären Berlin Juniors
- Watson, Valerie - DNP
- Webber, Cora - Saint Anselm
- Weeks, Josey - Lindenwood
- Wolfe, Grace - St. Cloud State
- Zuchotzki, Kendra - Saskatchewan
Goaltenders
- Bellina, Sophia - RIT
- Braendli, Andrea - Frolunda
- Campbell, Grace - Boston College
- Chan, Tia - UConn
- Coolsaet, Haley - DNP
- DeSa, Katie - Penn State
- Durante, Gabriella - Real Torino
- Fawcett, Katelynn - Trinity Western
- Gredzen, Daria - Birusa Krasnoyarsk
- Halloran, Rei - Järnbrotts HK
- Hertl, Jill - Franklin Pierce
- Hogarth, Calli - Quinnipiac
- Hornung, Abigail - Holy Cross
- Hoskin, Alexa - DNP
- Hsu, Tzu - Team Chinese Taipei
- Hugens, Elise - University of British Columbia
- Kelley, Allie - DNP
- Kobayashi, Kiku - Seibu Princess Rabbits
- Lehmann, Alexandra - Nipissing
- Loranger, Brooke - Holy Cross
- MacLeod, Hailey - Ohio State
- Maurer, Saskia - SC Bern
- McGee, Zoe - Ontario Tech
- Minotti, Julia - St. Thomas
- Nordström, Emma - St. Lawrence
- Pasiechnyk, Michelle - Boston University
- Reed, Lindsay - DNP
- Renaud, Kayla - Wilfrid Laurier
- Ruban, Vanessa - Adrian College
- Stott, Natalie - Amherst College
- Sweeney, Katie - St. Thomas
- Tennant, Emma - Queen's
- Turkey, Jullia - Michigan State
- Vasilenko, Anastasia - HC Tuchkovo
- Verbeek, Jordyn - Concordia
- Walinski, Hope - Providence
- Wilson, Colby - Saskatchewan