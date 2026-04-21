PWHL's Massive Free Agent Pool Could Reshape The League

The PWHL could face massive realignment of their player pool ahead of next season with another round of expansion coming, and more than 120 current members of the league heading to free agency.
The PWHL player pool is going to receive a major shuffle ahead of the 2026-27 season. Not only will the league expand by 2-4 teams yet again requiring an influx of between 46-92 players, but the league also has more than 120 players sitting on the precipice of unrestricted free agency.
Considering the league began their inaugural season with 138 rostered players, the more than 120 players approaching free agency this summer represents the opportunity for a massive redrawing of lines.
Some teams like the Toronto Sceptres and Minnesota Frost have less players protected and signed than they have heading to the open market. With expansion approaching, it's a benefit to those teams, as long as they can re-sign their stars when the market opens.
Looking at the top of the PWHL's scoring charts, Kelly Pannek, Taylor Heise, and Brianne Jenner, the league's first, second, and fourth leading scorers respectively are all free agents. As are fellow top 20 scorers Grace Zumwinkle, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Abby Roque, Daryl Watts, Jessie Eldridge, Julia Gosling, Susanna Tapani, and Alex Carpenter.
The abundance of top names hitting the market is in part due to many of the players on inaugural three-year contracts coming due. It's a group that also includes Hilary Knight, Sarah Nurse, Lee Stecklein, Renata Fast, Blayre Turnbull, Nicole Hensley, Erin Ambrose, Jocelyne Larocque, Emma Maltais, Maureen Murphy, Kristin O'Neill, Jamie Lee Rattray, Savannah Harmon, and Kristen Campbell.
It's only the tip of the iceberg among the talented players who will look at all options this offseason.
With the inaugural season contracts coming due, for the first time, teams will not only have tens of thousands to offer in raises and to recruit new players, most teams in the PWHL will have hundreds of thousands to hand out to keep their stars, or acquire new players on the market.
Those totals will grow as each of the league's eight existing teams prepare to lose a projected 4-6 additional contracted or restricted free agents from last year's draft via expansion.
For example, the Toronto Sceptres, who have only five players contracted and four others needing protection from expansion, they could exit the expansion with a roster of as few as four players to their name. Considering only one of those players, defender Ella Shelton, will be making six figures next season, the Sceptres will have over $1 million in free cap space to work with. Toronto will certainly aim to re-sign several parts of their roster including Renata Fast, Blayre Turnbull, Daryl Watts and others, but they'll have freedom to look elsewhere if negotiations falter.
Here's a look at the full list of current rostered and reserve players from each PWHL team who will be unrestricted free agents this summer.
PWHL Free Agent List
Boston Fleet
Free Agents (16): Jill Saulnier, Jamie Lee Rattray, Jessie Eldridge, Susanna Tapani, Hadley Hartmetz, Rylind MacKinnon, Loren Gabel, Sophie Shirley, Noemi Neubauerova, Zoe Boyd, Abbey Levy, Laura Kluge, Olivia Zafuto, Ilona Markova.
Minnesota Frost
Free Agents (16): Kelly Pannek, Taylor Heise, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Katy Knoll, Sam Cogan, Lee Stecklein, Jincy Roese, Grace Zumwinkle, Klara Hymlarova, Elizabeth Giguere, Peyton Anderson, Nicole Hensley, Marlene Boissonnault, Madison Bizal, Claire Butorac, Kaitlyn O'Donohoe.
Montreal Victoire
Free Agents (16): Abby Roque, Maggie Flaherty, Catherine Dubois, Dara Greig, Alexandra Labelle, Jade Downie-Landry, Kaitlin Willoughby, Erin Ambrose, Amanda Boulier, Sandra Abstreiter, Maureen Murphy, Megan Warrener, Nadia Mattivi, Sam Isbell, Kelly Ann Nadeau, Amanda Kessel)
New York Sirens
Free Agents (11): Kristin O'Neill, Denisa Krizova, Clair DeGeorge, Kira Juodikis, Kayla Vespa, Lauren Bernard, Taylor Girard, Savannah Norcross, Olivia Knowles, Sarah Bujold, Nicole Vallario.
Ottawa Charge
Free Agents (15): Brianne Jenner, Katerina Mrazova, Taylor House, Alexa Vasko, Brooke McQuigge, Jocelyn Larocque, Stephanie Markowski, Vita Poniatovskaia, Brooke Hobson, Kendra Woodland, Reece Hunt, Maggy Burbidge, Alexie Guay, Madeline Wethington.
Seattle Torrent
Free Agents (15): Hilary Knight, Alex Carpenter, Theresa Schafzahl, Julia Gosling, Gabrielle David, Natalie Snodgrass, Sydney Langseth, Aneta Tejralova, Emily Brown, Megan Carter, Mariah Keopple, Brooke Bryant, CJ Jackson, Emily Zumwinkle, Marah Wagner.
Toronto Sceptres
Free Agents (17): Daryl Watts, Emma Maltais, Blayre Turnbull, Claire Dalton, Maggie Connors, Emma Woods, Savannah Harmon, Kali Flanagan, Renata Fast, Anna Kjellbin, Jessica Kondas, Raygan Kirk, Elaine Chuli, Allie Munroe, Kristin Della Rovere, Lauren Messier, Anneke Rankila.
Vancouver Goldeneyes
Free Agents (15): Sarah Nurse, Claire Thompson, Jennifer Gardiner, Anna Meixner, Mannon McMahon, Darcie Lappan, Kristen Campbell, Mellissa Channell-Watkins, Sidney Bard, Gabby Rosenthal, Izzy Daniel, Sini Karjalainen, Katie Chan, Malia Schneider.