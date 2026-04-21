PWHL's Massive Free Agent Pool Could Reshape The League

For example, the Toronto Sceptres, who have only five players contracted and four others needing protection from expansion, they could exit the expansion with a roster of as few as four players to their name. Considering only one of those players, defender Ella Shelton, will be making six figures next season, the Sceptres will have over $1 million in free cap space to work with. Toronto will certainly aim to re-sign several parts of their roster including Renata Fast, Blayre Turnbull, Daryl Watts and others, but they'll have freedom to look elsewhere if negotiations falter.