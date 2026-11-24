@ Cee Benwell
Mya Vaslet
Nov 24, 2026 7:52 PM
Updated Nov 24, 2026 7:53 PM
Mya Vaslet’s mid-air game-winner showcased the league's rule shift, allowing players to utilize hand-eye coordination for goals previously disallowed when played above the crossbar. The rule change received early praise from players and coaches.
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