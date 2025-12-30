Quartet Of Sirens Rookies Providing Hope In New York

Back in the days leading up to the June 24 PWHL draft, New York Sirens' general manager Pascal Daoust established a preliminary conceptual plan and subsequently crafted what he hoped would be an exceptional 2025 rookie core.

Through a huge trade, veteran pickups and projections internally on what the early rounds might look like in terms of collegiate star power availability, Daoust and Sirens' head coach Greg Fargo put that plan of action on full throttle during that gala evening in Ottawa.

Fast forward just over six months later, and all those critical decisions that set the groundwork for the 2025-26 Sirens' season are starting to produce big time results as that group of rookies earns consistently higher marks through exceptional performances.

Four standouts in particular -- Kristyna Kaltounkova, Casey O'Brien, Anne Cherkowski and Maddi Wheeler -- have raised the bar among rookie skaters for New York. It has been a maturation process admittedly, but their heart, determination and willpower are showing strides in both execution on the ice and growing numbers on the scoresheet.

In tandem with the veterans, and through good chemistry and camaraderie, the New York Sirens are building an identity that the league has to take serious note of going forward into 2026.Casey O'Brien's hat trick against Seattle, and Kristyna Kaltounkova's pair of goals in the previous game versus Toronto, are key indicators going forward of what is possible with this team if the roster newcomers continue to shine and play in sync with their linemates.

Those possibilities are raising eyebrows not only with New York fans but also throughout the league and in expansion-hopeful cities.

In Dallas on Sunday, the oohs and aahs from the appreciative crowd could clearly be heard on the telecast as O'Brien's historic feat, Kaltounkova's high-percentage snipes, Cherkowski's constant offensive pressure and Wheeler's tenacity on every shift won their approval.

And while it is still too early in the PWHL season to draw any conclusions, this first-year pro foursome -- along with all the other pieces shaping New York -- has over the first eight games made a significant impact on this team and its unwavering mission to achieve long-term success.

“We’ve been putting in a lot of work in practice and (by watching) video; focusing on the little things," O'Brien said after showcasing all the ways she can score in the 4-3 come-from-behind win over the Torrent. "It’s been frustrating at times when the results weren’t there but tonight felt like the payoff."

The Sirens' collective drive to stick with and trust in the process, maintain systems and structure, continually refine lines and the longevity of shifts and buy into everything -- all while acknowledging there will be bumps in the road -- are as a whole beginning to show very encouraging signs.

"Every goal (against Seattle) came from everyone doing the small details that start in the 'D' zone, even when they don’t always get noticed," noted O'Brien, the first player in PWHL history to record a hat trick in a Takeover Tour game. "I’m really proud of the group and how we pulled out the win. It was a hard-fought game with plenty of ups and downs, but our third period showed what we’re capable of when we stay committed.”

O'Brien's game-deciding production comes on the heels of Kalty's (Kaltounkova's) stellar two-goal outing against Toronto at the Prudential Center just a week earlier.Drafted No. 1 just two picks ahead of O'Brien, Kaltounkova likewise took a very optimistic view of the Sirens' potential despite being on the short end at the final buzzer -- also by a 4-3 score -- to the Sceptres.

"I think we’re building strong chemistry together. The goals are starting to come, but more importantly, we’re doing a lot of good things that reflect the way we want to play," Kaltounkova said after the Toronto game. And while she didn't make the stat sheet in Dallas, Clarkson University grad Cherkowski -- who already has three assists, 25 shots, 6 blocks and five hits in the eight games -- does all the little things time and again to put her team in a position to succeed.

“Anne (Cherkowski) brings so much speed and grit, and she’s also a very smart, talented player," said Kaltounkova, a Colgate University alum.

And then there's Maddi Wheeler, who has been such an integral force within New York's overall scheme of things that it's hard to believe she was still around when Daoust selected her with the third pick in the fourth round.

Wheeler, who like O'Brien hails from the University of Wisconsin, had one of the most memorable roller coasters of emotion within just over a four minute stretch of the third period against Seattle.

Her first career goal -- which came on a breakaway out of the penalty box after serving an additional two minutes for touching the puck with her stick when she wasn't yet fully on the ice, follows an assist against Toronto. The tally came on her 21st shot this season.

“...to come out of (those back-to-back penalties) in the third period, and for Wheels (Wheeler) to earn herself a breakaway on that play, I thought that was really a pivotal moment of the game," Fargo said. "It changed momentum for us. But as Casey said, I'm really proud of our effort all the way through. I think we stuck to our game plan, stuck to playing a strong 60 minutes ... so good to get the reward at the end.”

With the Sirens' rookies making such a solid impact in so many ways, and with the durability of goalie Kayle Osborne and the leadership of all the veterans, the future has the potential to be a very bright one.

Osborne remains the only goaltender in the PWHL to play in every game thus far for her team this season.