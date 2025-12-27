Ranking Each PWHL Team's Goal Song: Because Vibes Matter Too

The goals are elite. The celebrations are iconic. And yes, the goal songs absolutely matter.

With the PWHL continuing to carve out its own identity, each team’s goal song offers a small but telling glimpse into its personality. Some lean more classic. Some lean more chaotic. Some feel like they were chosen specifically to make opposing goaltenders miserable (which, frankly, is the point).

So for some easy holiday-break reading, let’s take a tour around the league and break down the vibes.

Boston – “Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett

You knew Boston was going to choose violence.

Bad Reputation is loud, unapologetic, and perfectly suited for a team that thrives on being irritating to play against. It’s short, punchy, and instantly recognizable — the kind of song that hits before the crowd even finishes processing the goal.Is it subtle? No.

Is it effective? Absolutely.

Toronto – “Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison

This one is fun.

Toronto opting for Pretty Woman feels like a wink to the crowd – catchy, playful, and instantly singable. It’s a song everyone knows, which makes it easy for the entire building to jump in after a goal.

It’s confident without being aggressive, flashy without being over-the-top, which honestly tracks pretty well with how Toronto carries itself on the ice.

Vancouver – “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez

If you wanted energy, Vancouver delivered.

Let’s Get Loud is pure chaos in the best way. It’s upbeat, impossible to ignore, and basically demands crowd participation. This is a goal song designed to turn momentum into a party, whether you’re ready for it or not.It also feels very West Coast – high energy, big moment, no notes.

New York – “Empire State of Mind” by Jay-Z ft. Alicia Keys

On-the-nose? Yes.

Effective? Also yes.

Empire State of Mind is a bold choice – not because it’s surprising, but because it leans fully into the New York identity. When the chorus hits after a goal, it’s less “celebration” and more “reminder of where you are.”

Big arena energy. Big city confidence. Exactly what you’d expect – and exactly why it works.

Seattle – “Misery Business” by Paramore

Seattle choosing Misery Business feels extremely correct.

It’s loud, angsty, and just a little unhinged – the perfect soundtrack for a fanbase that loves chaos hockey and emotional swings. The song hits fast, which makes it ideal for a goal celebration before play resets.

Also, any goal song that encourages yelling instead of singing is automatically a win.

Minnesota – “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

This one might be the sneaky best pick.

Don’t Stop Me Now is joyful, relentless, and weirdly threatening when played after multiple goals. It’s upbeat enough to hype the home crowd, but there’s an edge to it – especially if you’re the team on the wrong end of a scoring run.

Fun, classic, and dangerously catchy.

Montreal – “C’est la vie / Au bal masqué” by Khaled / La Compagnie Créole

Montreal said, “Why choose one when we can choose culture?”

Using a rotating French-language pairing feels uniquely Montreal – celebratory, expressive, and deeply rooted in identity. Both songs bring big energy and even bigger crowd involvement, especially for fans who know every word.

It’s festive, it’s loud, and it turns every goal into a mini celebration of place as much as performance.

Ottawa – “Gonna Celebrate” by The Phantoms

Ottawa keeps it simple – and that’s not a bad thing.

Gonna Celebrate does exactly what a goal song should do: announce joy, lift the building, and move on. It’s upbeat, positive, and easy for fans to latch onto without thinking too hard.

Sometimes the best goal songs aren’t about intimidation or irony – they’re just about having a good time.

PWHL Goal Songs - 2025-26

Playlist · Ian Kennedy · 9 items

Final Verdict

There’s no wrong answer here – and that’s kind of the point. Each goal song reflects its team’s personality, its fanbase, and the atmosphere it wants to create when the puck hits the net.

And if nothing else, it gives us one more reason to appreciate that PWHL games don’t just sound different – they feel different too.

Perfect holiday listening, honestly.