Ranking The PWHL's 16 Takeover Tour Stops This Season By Attendance

The PWHL Takeover Tour has become a beacon of outreach for the league in\nbuilding a fan base, showcasing the sport to new fans, and internally, as a test\ndrive for potential expansion markets.\n\nThe tour wrapped up this week in Edmonton. This season the tour brought in\n199,631 fans for an average of 12,476 fans per game across the 16 dates.\n\nHere's a look at how each stop measured up.\n\n\n1. WASHINGTON - 17,228\n\nJanuary 18, Capital One Arena - New York 2 : Montreal 1\n\n\n2. CALGARY - 16,150\n\nApril 1, Saddledome - Toronto 2 : Ottawa 1\n\n\n3. HAMILTON - 16,012\n\nJanuary 3, TD Coliseum - Seattle 3 : Toronto 2\n\n\n4. DETROIT - 15,938\n\nMarch 28, Little Caesars Arena - Montreal 3 : New York 1\n\n\n5. DENVER - 15,512\n\nMarch 15, Ball Arena - Minnesota 4 : New York 3\n\n\n6. WINNIPEG - 15,225\n\nMarch 22, Canada Life Centre - Ottawa 2: Montreal 1\n\n\n7. QUEBEC CITY - 14,624\n\nJanuary 28, Videotron Centre - Montreal 1 : Boston 0\n\n\n8. DENVER - 11,612\n\nJanuary 25, Ball Arena - Vancouver 3 : Seattle 1\n\n\n9. EDMONTON - 10,794\n\nApril 7 at Rogers Place - Boston 5 : Vancouver 1\n\n\n10. HALIFAX - 10,452\n\nJanuary 11, Scotiabank Centre - Ottawa 2 : Boston 1\n\n\n11. HALIFAX - 10,438\n\nDecember 17, Scotiabank Centre - Montreal 3 : Toronto 2\n\n\n12. EDMONTON - 10,264\n\nDecember 27, Rogers Place - Minnesota 2 : Vancouver 1\n\n\n13. CHICAGO - 10,006\n\nMarch 25, Allstate Arena - Seattle 4 : Toronto 1\n\n\n14. DETROIT - 9,624\n\nJanuary 3, Little Caesars Arena - Vancouver 4 : Boston 3\n\n\n15. DALLAS - 8,514\n\nDecember 28, American Airlines Arena - New York 3 : Seattle 3\n\n\n16. CHICAGO - 7,238\n\nDecember 21 at Allstate Arena - Ottawa 3 : Minnesota 2\n\nJulia Gosling highlights