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Ranking The PWHL's 16 Takeover Tour Stops This Season By Attendance

Ian Kennedy
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The PWHL completed the league's 16-stop PWHL Takeover Tour for the 2025-26 season in Edmonton. Here's a look at how each stop on the tour was attended this season.

The PWHL Takeover Tour has become a beacon of outreach for the league in building a fan base, showcasing the sport to new fans, and internally, as a test drive for potential expansion markets.

The tour wrapped up this week in Edmonton. This season the tour brought in 199,631 fans for an average of 12,476 fans per game across the 16 dates.

Here's a look at how each stop measured up.

1. Washington - 17,228

January 18, Capital One Arena - New York 2 : Montreal 1

2. Calgary - 16,150

April 1, Saddledome - Toronto 2 : Ottawa 1

3. Hamilton - 16,012

January 3, TD Coliseum - Seattle 3 : Toronto 2

4. Detroit - 15,938

March 28, Little Caesars Arena - Montreal 3 : New York 1

5. Denver - 15,512

March 15, Ball Arena - Minnesota 4 : New York 3

6. Winnipeg - 15,225

March 22, Canada Life Centre - Ottawa 2: Montreal 1

7. Quebec City - 14,624

January 28, Videotron Centre - Montreal 1 : Boston 0

8. Denver - 11,612

January 25, Ball Arena - Vancouver 3 : Seattle 1

9. Edmonton -&nbsp;10,794

April 7 at Rogers Place - Boston 5 : Vancouver 1

10. Halifax - 10,452

January 11, Scotiabank Centre - Ottawa 2 : Boston 1

11. Halifax - 10,438

December 17, Scotiabank Centre - Montreal 3 : Toronto 2

12. Edmonton - 10,264

December 27, Rogers Place - Minnesota 2 : Vancouver 1

13. Chicago - 10,006

March 25, Allstate Arena - Seattle 4 : Toronto 1

14. Detroit - 9,624

January 3, Little Caesars Arena - Vancouver 4 : Boston 3

15. Dallas - 8,514

December 28, American Airlines Arena - New York 3 : Seattle 3

16. Chicago - 7,238

December 21 at Allstate Arena - Ottawa 3 : Minnesota 2

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