Ranking The PWHL’s 2025 Draft Classes Midway Through Their Rookie Year

The Sceptres shouldn’t have traded the third overall pick for Ella Shelton. It’s a move there’s no reversing, and it’s hurt them from opening night onward. It has nothing to do with Shelton, who is a star, and everything to do with misjudging what this team needed. Toronto picked size at this draft, and it’s not so much poor picks as it is the trend of Troy Ryan relying too heavily on a select group of favourites. Kiara Zanon was given a brief look in the top six, but other than that, they've left Emma Gentry, Clara Van Wieren, and Sara Hjalmarsson buried. They’re likely to lose one or more of those players in expansion, and it would be no surprise to see them leave and flourish like Julia Gosling has done this season with more responsibility. Toronto needs to get scouts working on their behalf immediately, and they need to find ways to better integrate their picks as the teams who have effectively developed rookies in-season are the teams who are winning.