Ranking The PWHL's Now 8 Team Names And Logos

All eight PWHL teams now have names and logos with the addition of the Seattle Torrents and Vancouver Goldeneyes.

While the original six teams have had a full season for names and logos to grow on fans, it might take the new teams a little while to full find their identity, but both were met with excitement as it was another significant milestone in the league's growht.

While every team has their name and logo, there will be few unanimous takes on which team now has the best name and logo. But we're ranking them anyway.

Ranking PWHL Names And Logos

1. Montreal Victoire

Classic, Quebecois, and it stands up not only on its own, but also on Montreal's uniforms. The name could confuse if you were hoping the Victoire earn the victory, but the color scheme, clean lines, and homage to la belle province keep the Victoire at the top.

2. New York Sirens

Most would have like the Sirens more if they'd leaned into the mythical creature, but the "wee woo" crew quickly righted that direction and took ownership of this name and logo. It's clean, and the colors are unique and look fantastic on New York's jerseys. This is the type of jersey and logo that crosses over to find its way into pop culture and street fashion for fans and non-fans alike.

3. Seattle Torrent

There are some critical voices out there, especially those who might be into illegal downloading on platforms like PirateBay, but the word itself represents strength in nature, something the rugged Pacific Northwest cherishes. The water-based logo isn't overdone, and will pop on a uniform while being highly recognizable. This one will grow on fans.

4. Boston Fleet

Boston's anchor-like logo has always been a favorite, and on the Fleet's uniforms, it stands out for its detail, while remaining crisp. The Fleet name itself is easy to reference, easy to cheer, and the iconic "B," which has for decades been a feature of other Boston hockey teams like the Bruins, can stand the test of time.

5. Vancouver Goldeneyes

Visually, this is a beautiful logo. Common goldeneyes, a North American sea duck, is the league's first animal based name and logo, which is something to be excited about. The color scheme here featuring gold and yellow will certainly pop. The main question here is if this logo is timeless, or trendy? It's not going to age the same as other uniforms, but the menacing eye certainly brings out aspects of the PWHL's brand of hockey, and represents the aggressive and territorial nature of goldeneyes. The main issue with the name itself is the length. This will be a mouthful for any fan, and some syllable clapping might be needed when forming chants in the stands.

6. Toronto Sceptres

It's hard to fully celebrate a logo rooted in colonialism these days, and although the Sceptres' name is likely benefiting the spelling scores of many, it's not as clean and clear as it could have been. The logo itself looks fantastic on the Sceptres' uniforms, even better than its near carbon copy in a Taylor Swift video from years ago. The look is spot on, but the name drops Toronto's rank.

7. Minnesota Frost

Slap this on a super hero's pajamas and you've got yourself a look. The choice to go with purple was wise, and has given the Frost a recognizable and fun scheme to build off among their fan base, and the colors look good on the ice. The logo however leaves blank space on the jersey that feels off, and the 3D lettering, not to mention the design based on icicles rather than frost, leaves Minnesota with a grade only slightly above an F.

8. Ottawa Charge

It's still hard to imagine how this one got through the design process. If the Cleveland Cavaliers and Calgary Flames had a baby, and not one you'd immediately post photos of, you'd have the Charge logo. This one looks good on Ottawa's road whites, but it's lacking overall. The name itself is not the issue, and has certainly grown on Ottawa fans, but the logo is enough to pull Ottawa to the bottom of the list.