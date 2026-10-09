Ranking The PWHL's Expansion Jerseys From First To Worst

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Oct 9, 2026 11:11 AMPublished Oct 9, 2026 11:11 AM
The PWHL unveiled home and away jerseys for each of the league's four expansion teams. THN's Ian Kennedy ranks his favorites from first to worst.
The PWHL unveiled jerseys for the league's four expansion teams. It's an important step in building the identity and for merchandising in the league's four newest markets of Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose.
Like any uniform reveal, there will be celebration, mixed feelings, and healthy debate about whether or not the league got the colors and design right, or missed the mark.
1. Hamilton Brings Historic Look To New Market
There's something that looks vintage about these uniforms, that helps make an immediate impression for Hamilton, while also speaking to the city's history. They are not completely unlike historic uniforms from the NHL's Vancouver Canucks, or perhaps NCAA fans may recognize a hint of Minnesota-Duluth, or Minnesota's third jerseys.
But the mix of gold, burnt orange, red, cream, and black is rich, warm, and almost autumnal. Should Hamilton choose a more modern, conceptual name, it will be interesting to see how the league pairs a logo with the colors. Perhaps it will feature a prominent "H" following the success of the Boston Fleet's logo. Still, these jerseys bring a unique appearance to the new franchise, one that will be clearly visible in the stands and on television broadcasts as the colors surround the ice at TD Coliseum. Sometimes it's good to blend into a crowd, but Hamilton will not risk that, as they'll certainly standout out among the PWHL's jersey offerings.
2. Detroit Uses Clean Lines And Traditional Colors
Black and white. It's clean, it's powerful, and with the silver, red, white, and black stripes that line the bottom third of this jersey, you can feel the driving force of the Motor City. Make no mistake, this is an auto inspired uniform, that could soon feature an auto inspired name and logo.
With the size Detroit brought into their lineup, they'll look imposing in their black jerseys. It would have been nice for the league to release a clean inaugural uniform without a company logo plastered on the front chest, but professional sports are a business venture. Still, Detroit got clean lines, and a jersey that shows force in its design. With the simple color scheme Detroit was handed, this could have been overthought, instead the league put down a simple uniform that could easily become timeless when complete.
3. San Jose Looks To Wow With Bold Approach
It's bold, and it's unmistakeable. No team will be confused with PWHL San Jose with their vibrant mandarin orange and blue uniforms. Even for Bauer, the maker of the jerseys, it's the company's first ever primary orange uniform. There's something distinctly California about the uniforms, whether it's a sunset or an orange grove.
When the team name is revealed, it will be interesting to see how the league pairs the color palette with the name. With the unique colors, San Jose paired it with bold and simplistic striping along the waistline and on the sleeves. The white stripes pop, and on the white uniform, the blue and orange stand out in an eye catching, and complimentary fashion. If there's a negative, it's that the away whites look very similar to those of the Vancouver Goldeneyes.
4. Viva Las Vegas, But Maybe Not These Jerseys
Las Vegas is a city of bright lights and big name entertainment in the desert. As the PWHL wrote, "Las Vegas’ color palette was inspired by the natural scenery of Southern Nevada. The primary green home jerseys reflect the beauty of the desert valley, while a custom gold accent color, created especially for PWHL Las Vegas, evokes the sparkle of the desert sun. Navy stripes provide a striking contrast and nod to the desert at night."
Originally, the navy stripes weren't planned, but they provide needed contract to a uniform that without the glitter of its gold, could lean toward a military appreciation night. The muted palette gets a lift from the team's blue pants and gloves, but it's a mix seldom seen in sport, and perhaps, for good reason. It would not be surprising to see a rework next season when the team adds a logo, and perhaps a shift away from these at some point in the future. Maybe they'll grow on fans, but Las Vegas was certainly gifted with the least desirable of the PWHL's new jersey offerings.
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