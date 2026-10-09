Ranking The PWHL's Expansion Jerseys From First To Worst

But the mix of gold, burnt orange, red, cream, and black is rich, warm, and almost autumnal. Should Hamilton choose a more modern, conceptual name, it will be interesting to see how the league pairs a logo with the colors. Perhaps it will feature a prominent "H" following the success of the Boston Fleet's logo. Still, these jerseys bring a unique appearance to the new franchise, one that will be clearly visible in the stands and on television broadcasts as the colors surround the ice at TD Coliseum. Sometimes it's good to blend into a crowd, but Hamilton will not risk that, as they'll certainly standout out among the PWHL's jersey offerings.