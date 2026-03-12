Report: Ottawa Charge In Early Discussions To Partner With The NHL's Ottawa Senators

Dialogue between the two professional hockey franchises in Ottawa could lead to a partnership that would keep the Charge in the nation's capital.
The Ottawa Charge may start playing more than just a couple of games each year at the Canadian Tire Centre sooner rather than later.
According to reporting by The Associated Press, the PWHL and the NHL's Ottawa Senators have held "constructive conversations" about a potential partnership that would ensure the Charge remain in Ottawa.
These conversations have stemmed from the city of Ottawa's recent decision to proceed with renovations to TD Place, the home of the Ottawa Charge, which would reduce the total capacity by around 3,000 seats.
"We’ve got a long ways to go to figure out where we are for the future of Ottawa, but the relationship with the Senators has blossomed," Amy Scheer stated during the video call.
This season, the team has seen a total of 65,029 fans across the nine home games at TD Place, averaging 7,225 per game. It's an encouraging sign from a city which has embraced the team from day one.