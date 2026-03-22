Rookie Forward Peyton Hemp Making Big Impact for Ottawa Charge

Forward Peyton Hemp, a native of Andover, Minnesota, has been a key bright spot for the Ottawa Charge this season. Hemp's versatility, physicality, and hockey IQ have earned her an increased role and trust across all situations, helping Ottawa build the depth needed to compete at a high level.
Hemp, drafted 29th overall in the 2025 PWHL Draft, has looked anything but a rookie in this league, and her performance night after night has shown that. She leads the Charge in penalty minutes, a byproduct of how hard she plays, and ranks second among Ottawa's rookies with 24 shots on goal, a reminder that her game is not limited to the defensive side of the puck.
"If I'm being honest, at the start, it was a jump for me, but I knew Ottawa was the place I wanted to be. So it was worth it for me and such a great opportunity," Hemp said about the adjustment to the PWHL. "I knew how the fans were in Ottawa, but the fans were absolutely insane. I remember my first night, and the lights were off, and they had all their flashlights on, and I just could not believe it. It's been so much fun."
Hemp is effective on this roster because she can play up and down the lineup. She began her rookie season on the fourth line alongside fellow first-year Sarah Wozniewicz and veteran Alexa Vasko, before earning a promotion to the second line on December 21, where she played alongside Emily Clark and Kateřina Mrázová. That promotion, along with the increased minutes, coincided with the start of a six-game winning streak for the Charge. She averaged 15:42 over that stretch, peaking at 17:32, a notable step up from her season average of 13:03.
"I think a big thing for me has just been the comfortability and the confidence," Hemp said. "It's an adjustment, and I think just learning what you need to do to prepare for each game and being consistent in that, learning what you're good at, and what you bring to the team. It's been so much fun so far."
Beyond her physicality, Hemp's hockey IQ stands out. She reads plays well, makes smart decisions with the puck, and contributes defensively while maintaining an offensive threat. That versatility makes her a valuable asset in any lineup spot.
Hemp has found a home back on the fourth line, paired alongside Vasko and Taylor House, and credits her linemates for part of her own success. "I feel super lucky to be able to play with them both. They're not only great people, but great players too," Hemp said. "House is so skilled, and she can make those really smart plays and sneaky plays. And Vasko, I feel like I'm always learning so much from her and I'm always finding myself around her, asking her questions because she's so dialled and so locked in."
The Ottawa Charge remain in the thick of a playoff race, and having a player like Peyton Hemp who can log 17 minutes on a given night, play on any line, and make life difficult for the opposition is exactly the kind of depth that matters down the stretch.