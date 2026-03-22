Rookie Forward Peyton Hemp Making Big Impact for Ottawa Charge

"If I'm being honest, at the start, it was a jump for me, but I knew Ottawa was the place I wanted to be. So it was worth it for me and such a great opportunity," Hemp said about the adjustment to the PWHL. "I knew how the fans were in Ottawa, but the fans were absolutely insane. I remember my first night, and the lights were off, and they had all their flashlights on, and I just could not believe it. It's been so much fun."