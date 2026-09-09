Rookie Watch: PWHL Rookie Defenders Will Be More Important Than Ever

Edwards was an Olympic All-Star. She has unique size, a unique shot, sees the ice well, and will immediately be considered San Jose's top player. She could even take a leadership role with the team in year one. While USA transitioned her to the blueline for the Olympics, which resulted in gold, Edwards was World Championship MVP and one of the best scorers in the NCAA as a forward, which is where she spent her entire career. San Jose has almost no scoring to speak of, so Edwards could move back and forth between positions, but they may also need her on the blueline given their depth at the position. Wherever she is, she's a top pairing defender or top line player, and will be one of the league's superstars. (2004, R, 6'1", Cleveland Heights, Ohio)