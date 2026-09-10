Rookie Watch: Which Forward Will Top The First Year Scoring Race?

Some believe scoring will dip this season in the PWHL, but with thinned out bluelines and goaltending depth, and the opportunity for more skill mismatches up and down lineups, it could also go the other way. The jump to the professional level won't be as drastic for most this season, but it will also come on some teams that were stripped of talent like Toronto, and in expansion cities like Las Vegas and San Jose, without the insulation of veterans surrounding their young players. It will create a sink or swim situation for some, but will also give them a clear path to claiming their spot in top six roles immediately.