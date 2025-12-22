Rookies Rise, Fleet Rebound: Boston’s Winning Formula

All good things tend to come to an end. For the Boston Fleet, that occurred on December 19th when the team’s five-game win streak came to an abrupt end against the Minnesota Frost. ​

The Fleet lost 5-2, with Frost scoring two empty-net goals in the third period. ​There were many takeaways from the game; the biggest one was the way the team rebounded on Sunday, December 21, just two days later against the Seattle Torrent.

The Fleet earned a 3-1 victory over the Torrent and put themselves back into the win column.

The Boston Fleet have won six of their first seven games and are off to a remarkable start. ​The grit they showed coming off their first loss, combined with the adjustments they made, provides hope for what’s to come.

There were many takeaways from the two games. Below are the top five. ​

1. The impact of the Fleet’s rookies in these games.

The Fleet scored two goals against the Minnesota frost. The two goals were scored 24 seconds apart, both by rookies.

​Olivia Mobley scored first at 9:01, followed shortly by Riley Brengman at 9:25. ​Following the game, Mobley spoke about her feelings around scoring her first PWHL goal. ​

“It was cool. Obviously, it's fun playing in Minnesota in front of my friends and family. We would have liked a different result, but we have a fun group, and I'm just glad I got to help out."​

Mobley also earned an assist on Friday night. Her first two points (1G, 1A) were scored in front of her family, who were at the game. ​

The third-round pick finally got on the board and earned her second point, first assist, off of Brengman's goal. ​

The rookies not only stepped up in the first game against the Frost but also in the second against the Torrent. Riley Brengman scored her second goal of the season, a ‘jailbreak goal'.

2. Goaltending security with Frankel/Levy

In the first loss of the season, the Fleet started Aerin Frankel for her sixth consecutive game. Prior to the game, Frankel had gone 103 minutes and 45 seconds without allowing a goal past her. Against the Frost, however, Frankel allowed her third, fourth, and fifth goals of the season past her on Friday. ​

Despite the loss, Frankel remains at the top of the league amongst all goaltenders. ​The Fleet decided to start Abbey Levy for her first game with the Fleet this season. Levy recorded her first PWHL win in three seasons, saving 26 shots she faced. ​

Following the game, Levy spoke about her first start as a member of the Boston Fleet.

​“It’s probably the hardest position to be in on a team, that bubble player, where you don’t know when you’ll get in. Coming from last season, I trained hard, I practiced hard, and I know I’d get a chance. Coming to Boston was the best decision I’ve ever made. I’ve felt the love from the players and staff. They gave me an opportunity, and I’m going to keep taking advantage of every one.”​

The Boston Fleet knew they had strength in their starter, but Levy’s performance on Sunday night against the Torrent proved that they can rely on their backup this season as well, putting them in a comfortable spot heading into the rest of the season.

3. Kris Sparre is no longer an undefeated coach.

Kris Sparre won his first five games as a head coach. Despite no longer being undefeated, it is rare for coaches to begin their tenure that way. Sparre created a winning, hard-working identity for this team.​

Following his first loss, he shared his perspective on the game. ​

"It was an entertaining game, certainly if you're a fan. It was back and forth a bit. I thought we had some sustained pressure at times. I would've liked to have seen it a little bit more, but credit to Minnesota for playing a solid game. They were hard all over the ice." ​

Despite the loss, Sparre’s team rebounded and won two of their three road games during this stretch, showing notable resilience. ​

Assistant coach Stefanie McKeough shared the message the team had following their bounce-back win. ​

“We spoke as a group about it taking all of us, and I really think that showed today with a big shoutout to our goaltending…it was a really strong performance from top to bottom.”

4. Milestones and Achievements

The Boston Fleet made history against the Seattle Torrent.

The Fleet became the first team this season to win a game in which defenders scored all of the goals. Daniela Pejšová, Riley Brengman, and Megan Keller all found the back of the net in the 3-1 win. ​

The Fleet also made history as the first team to defeat both expansion teams, defeating the Vancouver Goldeneyes and the Seattle Torrent.

​Not only did the team as a whole accomplish several milestones, but several individuals also had success during the two-game stretch. ​

Megan Keller increased her consecutive games with a point streak to four games. ​

5. The rookies remain undefeated.

Boston Fleet rookies have all earned at least one point through six games this season. ​

Haley Winn has four points, all assists.

Abby Newhook has three points, all goals

Olivia Mobley has two points, one goal, and one assist.

Riley Brengman earned her first point and goal of the season on Friday and her second on Sunday. She currently has two points, both goals. ​

Ella Huber has one goal for the season. ​

Note: Although rookie goaltender Amanda Thiele has not seen ice time, she saw the lineup for the first time on Sunday, backing up Levy in Seattle. ​

The Boston Fleet remain in first place in the league. They now have a 6-0-0-1 record as they head into the holiday break.

The team will play their final road game of this stretch on Saturday, December 27th, against the Ottawa Charge.

