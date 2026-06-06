Rory Guilday Signs A Two-Year Deal With PWHL San Jose

Olympic gold medalist and former Ottawa Charge blueliner Rory Guilday has signed a two-year contract with PWHL San Jose.
PWHL San Jose has signed defender Rory Guilday to a two-year contact during Phase 2 of the PWHL's Expansion Roster Distribution Process.
She becomes the second player signed in San Jose by GM Troy Ryan after he also signed netminder Corinne Schroeder.
The fifth overall pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft, Guilday was a leader on the Ottawa Charge's blueline this season finishing second on the team in time on ice, led the Charge in blocked shots, and was third in the PWHL in hits this season.
The Minnesota native also won Olympic gold with Team USA and has a gold and two silvers at the World Championships.
Guilday, 23, was a key member of the Charge's playoff run to the Walter Cup finals this season.
On the opening day of PWHL expansion player distribution, San Jose now has two players signed alongside Hamilton. Detroit has announced four signings, while Las Vegas is yet to announce a signing.