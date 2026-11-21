Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Caroline Fenyo
Caroline Fenyo
Nov 21, 2026 1:20 AMPublished Nov 21, 2026 1:20 AM
Updated Nov 21, 2026 1:22 AM
The San Jose Sea Lions opened training camp Friday, bringing the roster together for its first practice and beginning the competition for the team's remaining spots.
As the San Jose Sea Lions took the ice for their first practice, the excitement for the season ahead was evident.
A busy first day
The Sea Lions started with defensive work before bringing the full group onto the ice. Head coach Troy Ryan kept things loose, working through four-on-four, three-on-three and five-on-five drills with signed players and camp invites rotating throughout.
Line combinations are still taking shape, but San Jose has more time to evaluate its roster with preseason games against the Seattle Torrent ahead.
Players cheered goals, exchanged stick taps and finished practice with a “1, 2, 3, Sea Lions” chant followed by a few “arf, arf, arfs.” Ryan talked about the team's excitement to be in San Jose, and it was evident throughout the first practice.
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Edwards arrives in San Jose
Laila Edwards returned to the ice after a busy international summer, finishing the Women's World Championship with 10 points.
The fourth overall pick showed off her shot during scrimmage work and from the blue line. Ryan has spoken highly of Edwards since drafting her, and she figures to play a major role wherever she lands in the lineup.
Ryan plans to use Edwards at both forward and defense, a decision that could affect how the Sea Lions fill their remaining roster spots. Edwards is also looking forward to the Takeover Tour stop in Columbus, Ohio, her hometown, which she said will “feel like a home game.”
Injury updates
Anne Cherkowski and Maddi Wheeler, both recovering from offseason surgeries, skated in no-contact jerseys. Ryan said both are skating at full strength and could be cleared for preseason scrimmages, depending on the team's plans for its lineups against Seattle.
Corinne Schroeder has arrived in San Jose and been evaluated by the team's medical staff, but there is no update beyond her likely missing the season.
Natálie Mlýnková was the only player missing from practice after arriving late Thursday night because of immigration paperwork delays. She is expected to join Saturday's practice pending a medical check.
Finding their place in the Bay Area
Players spoke highly of the reception they've received from the San Jose Sharks and Bay Area hockey fans.
“The players have been super welcoming and just really good people. We all know how good they are as players, but getting to know them as people has been really cool,” said Laila Edwards. “Sharks fans have also been amazing. Just seeing how excited they are for us. This fan base in the Bay Area is something else.”
Sandra Abstreiter, in California for the first time, echoed Edwards' sentiments after seeing fans attend the team's first practice.
“Super pumped to be part of this new era here.”
Where the remaining roster spots could go
The Sea Lions have three roster spots available, with camp invites and potential outside signings competing to fill them. Ryan's plan to play Edwards at forward and defense could leave San Jose looking for one forward and two defenders.
Savannah Norcross, Kennedy Bobyck and Rhea Hicks are among the options up front. Norcross brings PWHL experience, having played 43 games with the New York Sirens and recorded three points (one goal, two assists). Bobyck has the stronger recent offensive numbers, coming off a 10-goal, 13-assist season in 36 games with HV71 before recording six points in nine games to start 2026-27. Her chemistry with Justine Reyes could help her case on a team looking for scoring.
Hicks offers a more physical game and the ability to drive the net, but her production dropped between her junior and senior seasons in college. She'll need a strong camp to separate herself from the competition.
On defense, Megan McKay and Ava Rinker are options, with another outside signing possible. McKay brings physicality but less offensive upside, while Rinker has PWHL experience. Ryan could also look beyond the current invites, as he did with Sandra Abstreiter.
With preseason games still ahead, the final spots remain up for grabs.
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