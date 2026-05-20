San Jose's PWHL Expansion Adds To A Growing Hub Of Women's Sports

"Hockey has officially become part of the fabric of this community, and now young athletes across Northern California will have something that many of them have never got to experience before," the host of the evening Brodie Brazil said in his opening comments. "That is a professional women's hockey team that they can call their own. It's going to be a team they can watch, it's going to be a team they can cheer for, and most importantly, a team they can see themselves in."