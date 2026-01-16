Sára Čajanová Re-Signs In Sweden, Won't Declare For PWHL Draft

Sára Čajanová, one of the best defenders outside the PWHL, is staying in Europe for at least another season after signing an extension with Brynäs in the SDHL.
Add Czechia's Sára Čajanová to the list of players staying in Europe next season regardless of the PWHL adding teams. The 23-year-old member of Czechia's national team extended her contract by one season with Brynäs in the SDHL through the 2026-27 campaign.
"I am very happy to continue in this organization and it makes me incredibly proud to stay in Brynäs IF," Čajanová said in a translated press release. "For me it is a fantastic opportunity to continue developing and taking the next step in my career. My time here has been incredibly good, so I am very happy to continue."
Čajanová is in her fourth season with Brynäs and is on pace to challenge for career highs in points.
"I think she has shown for a long time that she is one of the best defenders in the league," said Brynäs general manager Erika Grahm. "She maintains a high international level and, despite her young age, has built up a lot of experience. We have had a good dialogue about her continued development and the fact that we have now landed in this position of course feels really good."
Čajanová joins players like Elisa Holopainen, Sanni Rantala, Emilia Vesa, Rahel Enzler, and Lara Stalder.