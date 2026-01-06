Sarah Nurse Could Still Be Weeks Away From A Return

Sarah Nurse has only appeared in one PWHL game this season, the season opener for the Vancouver Goldeneyes on November 21, 2025.

Since then, one of Vancouver's inaugural signings, and a key veteran for Canada's senior national team has not played. Nurse also missed Canada's Rivalry Series games on November 6 and November 8, and did not play in the December games for Canada either.

According to Vancouver Goldeneyes head coach Brian Idalski, it could still be weeks before fans get to see Nurse back on the ice in the PWHL.

"We'll figure that out here in the next couple of weeks with some appointments and a little more information, but I'm sure you know Hockey Canada would like to see her in a few games before the Olympics," said Idalski.

While the goal is to get her back on the ice and ready for the 2026 Olympics in Italy, Idalski says the Goldeneyes aren't rushing the situation, as they also want what's best for Nurse and their organization long term.

"I know we'd be eager to get her back as soon as possible, but we want to make sure we're doing right by her, and that she's not yo-yo'ing and dealing with something for the full season that we get it taken care of now."

Nurse is skating occasionally at this point, but is not near a return.

The extent or cause of Nurse's injury is unknown and likely stems from the offseason as she missed the November Rivalry Series dates. Nurse did appear in one preseason and one regular season game for the Goldeneyes. She scored in the season opener for the Goldeneyes playing 20:20 including appearing in overtime of the game.