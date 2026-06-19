Saulnier And Shirley Return To Boston On Two-Year Deals

Jill Saulnier and Sophie Shirley are staying with the Boston Fleet for two-years after re-signing with Boston on the final day of exclusive signing for existing teams.
The Boston Fleet signed two veteran members of their roster to two-year contracts signing forwards Jill Saulnier and Sophie Shirley.
Saulnier was acquired in 2024-25 from the New York Sirens, and this year played 25 games recording six points. The 34-year-old from Halifax, Nova Scotia, is a two-way veteran who plays a physical and tight checking game. She's a two-time Canadian Olympian winning gold for Canada in 2022. Saulnier also represented Canada t four World Championships.
Shirley played in 22 games for the Fleet this season recording a career-high nine points. The 26-year-old Saskatchewan product won three national championships with Wisconsin prior to turning pro.
Boston's signed roster now includes, Shirley, Saulnier, Ella Huber, Shay Maloney, Liz Schepers, and Susanna Tapani up front, Megan Keller and Haley Winn on the back end, and Aerin Frankel in net.