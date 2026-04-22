Scamurra Sets PWHL Record That Could Take Decades To Beat

Montreal Victoire forward Hayley Scamurra set a new PWHL record for the fastest hat trick in league history. Despite the league being young, it's a mark that could take decades to beat.
Hayley Scamurra scored a trio of goals in the third period of the Montreal Victoire's 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Goldeneyes on April 21. It wasn't the natural hat trick, which was impressive by itself, that stood out. It was the speed in which Scamurra recorded the hat trick.
Scamurra scored her three goals within 2:44 of each other, by far the fastest hat trick in the PWHL's young history.
All three of Scamurra's goals came of deflections as she tipped home a trio of shots, including two from Erin Ambrose in the third period.
In total, there have been 19 hat tricks in PWHL history to date. Earlier in the week, Goldeneyes forward Jennifer Gardiner became the first player in PWHL history to score four goals. Regardless of which way you slice Gardiner's hat trick, her quickest three goals came 11:24 apart.
Earlier in the month Sarah Fillier scored two third period goals and capped her own hat trick in overtime, coming 12:25 apart.
Scamurra's mark, in a league where the top goal scorer of all-time, Marie-Philip Poulin is scoring at .55 goals per game, and where only Natalie Spooner in the league's inaugural season hit the 20 goal plateau, is even more impressive. Poulin herself scored a hat trick in January 2025, but it took 34:06.
When you look at Scamurra's mark compared to NHL standards, it would sit 26th all-time in terms of the fastest hat tricks. Many of those above her however, were scored more than 50 years ago. In fact, of the NHL's top 25 goal scorers all-time, only one, Wayne Gretzky, scored a faster hat trick than Scamurra. That list includes players like Alex Ovechkin, Gordie Howe, Mario Lemieux, Steve Yzerman, Mark Messier, Jaromir Jagr, Brett Hull, and Sidney Crosby.
It was only last season that an NHL player scored a quicker hat trick when Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek did it in 2:18 in an 8-7 overtime thriller against San Jose.
The fastest ever in the NHL came in a mind bending 21 seconds, scored in 1952 by Hockey Hall of Fame member Bill Mosienko, who played for the Chicago Blackhawks.
In the low scoring PWHL, hat tricks are a rarity in and of themselves. Doing it in 2:44 like Hayley Scamurra, is a mark that could take years, or even decades to beat in the PWHL.