Scamurra Sets PWHL Record That Could Take Decades To Beat

When you look at Scamurra's mark compared to NHL standards, it would sit 26th all-time in terms of the fastest hat tricks. Many of those above her however, were scored more than 50 years ago. In fact, of the NHL's top 25 goal scorers all-time, only one, Wayne Gretzky, scored a faster hat trick than Scamurra. That list includes players like Alex Ovechkin, Gordie Howe, Mario Lemieux, Steve Yzerman, Mark Messier, Jaromir Jagr, Brett Hull, and Sidney Crosby.