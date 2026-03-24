Sceptres Building Skill With Purpose, Thanks To Daniel Tkaczuk

"They want to get better. Even the established ones, and that's driven by the leadership they have here, Renata Fast, Blayre Turnbull, Allie Munroe, Natalie Spooner. It makes it really easy to work in that space, and then the other players feed off that. These are some of the best players in the world, and they're willing to get better to help drive their own game and help the team game to help us be a better team as the Toronto Sceptres."