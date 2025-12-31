Sceptres Can’t Solve Minnesota in 5–1 Loss

The Toronto Sceptres dropped a 5–1 decision to the Minnesota Frost on Tuesday night, in a matchup that once again underscored how difficult Minnesota has been for Toronto to solve through the league’s first two seasons.

Toronto actually opened the scoring for the first time in nine regular-season meetings between the teams, when Daryl Watts scored at 4:55 of the first period, assisted by Renata Fast and Ella Shelton. It was an early breakthrough — and a brief one.

Minnesota responded quickly, scoring twice off face-offs to seize momentum. A tricky goal by Britta Curl-Salemme, fired from the goal line and off Elaine Chuli, put the Frost ahead, and they never relinquished control.

Toronto had moments where they pushed back. The Sceptres came out well early in the second period, briefly evening the shot count and generating chances, including a strong 2-on-1 late in the first that required a standout save from Nicole Hensley. But each time Toronto failed to capitalize, play tilted the other way, and they spent long stretches hemmed in their own zone.

Minnesota extended the lead midway through the second period when Grace Zumwinkle scored on the power play, and added a dagger with six seconds left in the frame as Kendall Coyne Schofield poked one in between Chuli's skates. The two goals created separation on the scoreboard and tilted the game firmly in Minnesota’s favor heading into the third.

Toronto turned to Raygan Kirk to start the third and pressed more consistently, but an empty-net goal by Kendall Coyne Schofield sealed the 5–1 final.

Toronto finished with a 32–26 edge in shots, but Minnesota was faster, crisper, and far more opportunistic — a familiar script in this matchup.

Game Notes

Minnesota remains Toronto’s nemesis. Through the first two seasons, the Frost have had the Sceptres’ number, eliminating them in the playoffs and proving a difficult opponent.

Face-offs were costly. Both early Minnesota goals came off draws, continuing a season-long issue for Toronto.

Sceptres had chances without finish. Toronto generated looks but rarely got close enough to truly threaten.

Special teams went Minnesota's way. The Sceptres had just one power play all night, limiting their ability to change momentum.

It was an uneven night all around. Fast’s return was noticeable but subdued, and while Chuli wasn’t at her sharpest, Toronto also gave Minnesota too many quality opportunities.

Bottom line: This wasn’t a game where Toronto was overwhelmed from start to finish, but against a familiar foe, small disadvantages piled up — and Minnesota once again made them pay.