Sceptres, Charge Set For Play-In Style Showdown

Toronto and Ottawa face what amounts to a winner-take-all play-in series. Three direct clashes might well determine who claims the final playoff berth.
With the standings tightening and games in hand gone, the Toronto Sceptres and Ottawa Charge are heading toward a stretch that may decide the final playoff spot — not over weeks, but head-to-head.
Toronto’s 4–0 loss to Boston and New York’s 3–1 loss to Montreal didn’t change the standings — but they clarified them.
The Sceptres remain in fourth place with 31 points. Ottawa sits just behind at 30 with a game in hand. New York, after another missed opportunity, lingers at 27 and is running out of time.
With all three teams now level in games remaining, there’s no schedule advantage left to lean on. What remains is direct confrontation.
That leaves the race increasingly centred on Toronto and Ottawa.
The Sceptres and Charge will meet three times down the stretch — nearly half of their remaining schedule against each other. That effectively turns their matchup into a play-in series.
Each game carries outsized weight in a 3-2-1 points system. A regulation win doesn’t just add three points — it denies the opponent any, creating immediate separation in a race where neither team has been able to pull away.
So far, that’s been the defining pattern.
The Sirens aren't out of it either, with a chance to crash the party if they put several wins together. But the Charge and the Sceptres will both get points at the expense of the other and will firmly hold the playoff prospects in hand.
Ottawa has stayed alive through overtime results, collecting points but rarely gaining full ground. Toronto, meanwhile, has held position without creating much cushion, relying on consistency more than control.
Now, that dynamic meets its clearest test. There’s no room left for indirect movement. No opportunity to climb around each other in the standings.
"I think it feels good that it's in our control and we know that," said Natalie Spooner.
"I think we've almost had to get in that playoff mindset earlier, which is a good thing," she added.
"We're going to be ready and continue to improve down that stretch, which is something we've never really been in that position before.
"I think this is a good way to go into playoffs if we can get these wins and kind of ride that momentum."
If either team wants to secure fourth place, they will likely have to take it directly.