Sceptres Defeat Goldeneyes In Battle On Bay Street With Watts Overtime Winner

After the game, Sceptres' goaltender Raygan Kirk said, "“I think it’s always amazing playing in this rink, getting to do it last year and the energy here again — any large arena we’ve been in is so unreal, and I think we’ve just been really feeding off that energy. It’s so nice to get the W today. It’s been a tough few games for us and getting it in overtime too, where we haven’t maybe yet this year, it was electric. I have to give a shoutout to Sav [Harmon] for that first goal, that snipe!”