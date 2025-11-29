Sceptres Drop Home Opener to Boston Despite Controlling Play

Toronto’s home opener had all the right ingredients early: energy in the building, a strong opening twenty minutes, and long stretches where the Sceptres dictated pace and possession. But despite controlling most of the flow, Toronto couldn’t bury their chances, and Boston capitalized on the few looks they did get, taking a 3–1 win on Sunday afternoon — their first victory in Toronto in 683 days.

Toronto Strikes First on the PK

Both teams had early power plays in the first, but it was Toronto that opened the scoring shorthanded. At 6:26, captain Blayre Turnbull broke free and beat Aerin Frankel high glove for a 1–0 lead. The rest of the period was defined by physicality — heavy board battles, collisions, and four total penalties — but Toronto carried the run of play, outshooting Boston 9–2.

Sceptres Dominate, But One Breakdown Flips the Game

Toronto continued to control possession into the second, keeping Boston without a shot for the first ten minutes and quickly clearing the few pucks that reached their zone. The only real lapse came on a Boston set play, when former Sceptre Laura Kluge got behind the defense for a breakaway. Raygan Kirk, who was sharp again in her second straight start, turned it aside.

But completely against the run of play, Boston tied the game with seven minutes left in the period. Rookie Abby Newhook gained a step in the neutral zone, slipped past Sara Hjalmarsson, fed Jill Saulnier for an initial shot, and then saw the rebound deflect off her skate and in — her first PWHL goal — on just Boston’s fifth shot of the game. Toronto nearly regained the lead late in the period when Turnbull and Jessie Compher broke in shorthanded, but Frankel denied the chance.

Frankel Takes Over in the Third

Toronto carried the momentum again in the third, pushing the pace and outshooting Boston 20–9 midway through the frame. Their best look came when Natalie Spooner broke in and ripped a high shot, only for Frankel to rob her with a flashing glove — one of several game-defining stops.

Boston struck on just their second shot of the period at 10:19, when Susanna Tapani found space in the slot and finished a feed from Jamie Lee Rattray, beating Kirk over the shoulder through a screen to make it 2–1. Toronto couldn’t convert on a late power play, struggling to get set against an energized Boston penalty kill. With the net empty, Alina Müller scored with 20 seconds left to seal the 3–1 result.

Coach Troy Ryan said, "I think anybody watching that game would think that we carried the play for the most part. I was actually quite happy with the general flow and the structure that we played with, and the competitiveness we played with."

Instant Analysis

Toronto actually played a strong, structured game — heavy on the forecheck, responsible in transition, and in control of most of the puck battles. But Boston slowly crept back into it, and the tying goal off Newhook’s skate felt like a momentum swing the Sceptres never fully recovered from. Toronto generated the better looks throughout, but Frankel’s saves and two timely Boston finishes turned a game the Sceptres largely controlled into a frustrating loss.