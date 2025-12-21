Sceptres Hold Off Push From Sirens Earning Regulation Win

NEWARK, N.J. -- It was the Boston Fleet on Wednesday, and on Sunday the Toronto Sceptres continued an impressive winning streak against the New York Sirens via a 4-3 matinee victory at the Prudential Center.

Despite a strong push in the closing minute of play, New York lost its fifth straight game to Toronto. After starting this season with two wins in three outings, the Sirens have now lost four in a row.Just four days earlier at home, the Sirens dropped their eighth straight decision to Boston.

There was plenty of excitement and suspense down the stretch. Toronto's Jesse Compher scored her second goal of the game on an empty netter with 1:37 left to make it 4-2, only to have Taylor Girard answer just 21 seconds later to cut the deficit to 4-3 off a solid feed from Maddi Wheeler.

As evidence of their determination in the offensive zone, the Sirens have outscored their opponents in all of their seven games this season. They threw 40 total shots at Toronto goalie Elaine Chuli, while New York netminder Kayle Osborne faced 27 shots.

"We did a better job (today) of getting to the net and being dangerous in and around the blue paint," Sirens' head coach Greg Fargo said. "We controlled parts of the game, but we also had some sloppy moments."

Toronto countered New York's fast pace with relentless pressure that led to their ability to regain the lead on two occasions in the contest.For 2025 No. 1 draft pick Kristyna Kaltounkova, scoring two of the Sirens' three goals feels like a situation where she is starting to successfully transition from the collegiate to the pro level.

"Everyone comes into (the PWHL) trying to establish their role and it's so different than in college," Kaltounkova said. "As a rookie, I've had to feel it out with physicality, with going to the net, with scoring and just (finding my spots) all over the ice and I think it's finally starting to set in."

Sunday's game marked the return of popular former Sirens' defender Ella Shelton, who was feted with a video tribute during the first period. Shelton was traded to Toronto during the offseason.

"It felt weird to be back (at the Prudential Center) after two years here, but it was exciting to see the fans and hear the "Wee Woo" chants again," Shelton said. "It was pretty cool and there were definitely lots of emotions."

Sceptres Rally Back Each Time

The visitors didn't give New York fans much time to celebrate after the Sirens twice tied up the game after trailing 1-0 and 2-1.

Jesse Compher knocked home a rebound off the skate of Jaime Bourbonnais to give Toronto a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, and that was followed by Blayre Turnbull and Emma Maltais responding to Kristyna Kaltounkova's goals with lamplighters to keep the Sceptres in front through 40 minutes.

Maltais' goal was especially tough to take as it came just a minute and 19 seconds after Kalty's second tally. Daryl Watts provided a great pass to Maltais to make it 3-2.

Compher had the assist on the goal by Turnbull, earning her a multi-point effort. Allie Munroe and Maggie Connors, who had the assists, were tenacious in preventing the Sirens from clearing the puck out of the zone on Compher's goal.

Kaltounkova Breaks Two Unfortunate Streaks For Sirens

The Sirens ended two not-so-great streaks -- both off the stick of Kaltounkova.

Her first goal against the Sceptres with 2:23 left in the initial period ended a Sirens' scoring drought of nearly 195 minutes spanning over four games.

Kalty's finish of Sarah Fillier's initial shot that glanced off the glove of Chuli marked New York's first goal since Paetyn Levis found the back of the net way back on Dec. 3 at Seattle. Anne Cherkowski had the secondary assist.

Then, a little over six minutes into the second period, the Czech standout recorded a power-play tally -- assisted by Casey O'Brien and Maja Nylen Persson -- to snap a season-long stretch of 17 player advantages without a goal.

OF NOTE: Jincy Roese hit the ice at the Prudential Center just hours before her younger brother, Josh Dunne, suited up for the Buffalo Sabres against the New Jersey Devils in the Sunday night NHL game. It’s the first time the siblings competed on the same ice on the same day as professionals. Dunne is also Shelton’s partner, adding another personal connection to the doubleheader ... Stuffies (stuffed animals) -- enough to fill several huge bins -- rained down on the ice during the Teddy Bear Toss after the first period.