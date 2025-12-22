Sceptres Quick Takes: Encouraging Signs In Win Over Sirens

Now tied with the Frost for third place, on Sunday, the Sceptres edged above .500 (3-0-1-2) with a 4-3 victory over the New York Sirens. Here’s a closer look at the biggest takeaways.

No Renata Fast, no problem?

Renata Fast missed her second game of the season with a lower-body injury and is listed as day-to-day. It’s fair to ask whether she was hurt on that overtime lunge-and-penalty sequence earlier in the week. Toronto is now 2-0 without Fast this season — including the opener against Minnesota — but this win did not look nearly as comfortable.

Ella Shelton logged massive minutes, 25:26 in total. Toronto struggled at times to box out in front of the net, and the third pair of Kondas and Anna Kjellbin didn’t see much ice in the third period. Rebounds and second looks put pressure on Chuli late, and New York made it interesting after the empty-net goal.

Chuli delivers the kind of night Toronto envisioned

Elaine Chuli was excellent, steady through traffic and sharp on second chances. This was the kind of performance that reinforces the idea that Toronto really might have the tandem they intended coming into the season. On a night when defensive coverage broke down, Chuli gave them a chance to hold on.

The fourth line brought energy — again

Toronto’s fourth line was strong all night, in particular Clara Van Wieren. The rookie was noticeable on nearly every shift, continuing the momentum she showed with a nice assist against Montreal. She plays with pace, forechecks hard, and isn't afraid to mix it up — exactly what you want from an energy player. She had 10:39 of ice time after a season-high 13:05 against Montreal, and was also four of six on draws.

Important goals, from the right players

Toronto got goals from players who need to be on the scoresheet. Jesse Compher scored her first two goals of the season, including the opening goal, which was important for the team's confidence after that OT loss in Halifax. The Sceptres need Compher producing for this lineup to succeed.

Along with Compher, Emma Maltais scored, finally on the board after several close calls (including that disallowed overtime goal). The timing was huge: Maltais had taken a penalty that led to a New York power-play goal, then answered a minute later with a decisive, shoot-first moment to put the Sceptres back in front. They need her scoring, and they need her responding — this was both. (Maltais was also 10/16 on faceoffs).