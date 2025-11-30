Sceptres Quick Takes: The Loss Stings, But Team Stays Optimistic

Toronto’s home opener was one of those games where the structure looked good, the chances were there, and most of the night tilted in their direction — but the scoreboard didn't cooperate. Boston defeated the Sceptres in a 3–1 final, and while the loss stings, the performance itself revealed a lot about who this team is becoming. Here’s a closer look at the biggest takeaways.

1. The Offense Is Still Looking for Its Identity

This was always going to be a very different year up front. Toronto lost Sarah Nurse, Hannah Miller, and Julia Gosling in the expansion draft/free agency, and on Sunday they were also without last season’s leading scorer Daryl Watts. The result was a forward group that generated quality but couldn’t finish.

Blayre Turnbull provided the early spark with her shorthanded goal, but the Sceptres couldn’t convert the rest of the way. Natalie Spooner had what looked like a sure goal stolen by Aerin Frankel. Maggie Connors got a clean slot look that was also swallowed up. Jessie Compher jumped in on a 2-on-1 with Turnbull but couldn’t find the back of the net.

The defense contributed to possession — Renata Fast, back after missing the opener, drove deep multiple times, and Ella Shelton kept several sequences alive at the blue line — but the finishing touch never materialized. This team created enough to win, but the goals have to come from somewhere.

2. The Rookies Look Ready — A Legitimate Bright Spot

If you’re looking for something encouraging, start here.

Emma Gentry delivered a heavy, confident game and looked like she is not fazed by the opposition at the pro level. She was physical on the forecheck, strong on her skates, and noticeable in all the right ways. Kiara Zanon showed her puck sense and poise, playing without rookie hesitancy. Clara Van Wieren contributed fourth-line minutes and looked comfortable. And Sara Hjalmarsson, thrust into top-line duty with Watts out, held her own alongside Spooner and Maltais despite being put in a tough spot.

This group didn’t look tentative. They looked integrated.

Troy Ryan on Hjalmarsson: “She made a couple of nice plays. Obviously, she kind of missed that pass on the goal against. She’s very creative, gifted, probably offensively, would be a good way to describe her, has a competitive side, but is just trying to get used to this pro game, since college, obviously, but still, even the more North American style of hockey, I think, is something that she'll adjust to. But I thought she played well, good puck touches and very creative offensively.”

3. Power Play Urgency Was Missing When It Mattered Most

Ending the night 0-for-3, the power play never found a rhythm. The Sceptres' late opportunity with about five minutes left — a too-many-players penalty by Boston — was the moment Toronto needed to assert itself.

Instead, the Sceptres struggled to enter cleanly, got turned back repeatedly, and never established pressure. Watts’ absence played a part, but it wasn’t the whole issue. There should have been more urgency, which may speak to a mentality, or just details not being looked after.

Ryan noted afterward that it’s still early in the season and special teams take time to settle.

“Sometimes it clicks, sometimes doesn't. Power plays are streaky, obviously. Having Daryl not being there is someone that is a pretty big offensive player. She has that patience, that composure. Thought Sara did well in place of her. Sometimes it goes in, sometimes it doesn't. You saw a little bit of disconnectedness on the breakouts. I think we’ll tidy that up as well.

“We got a pretty cool power play opportunity there late in the game to tie it up. And I hope partway through the season, you probably get that done, but we’ve got some things to iron out for sure. But it's funny, I come in sometimes and we win games and I'm unhappy, and this one, we lose this one, and for this point in the season, I'll take it any day.”

4. One Momentum Swing Changed Everything

Toronto controlled the first half of the game. Then Boston tied it on a play that didn’t match the run of play at all — the deflection off Abby Newhook’s skate.

Newhook beating Sara Hjalmarsson in the neutral zone and pushing through the check attempt wasn’t catastrophic on its own, but it was just enough to create the breakdown that flipped the momentum. Up to that point, Boston had almost nothing going (the goal was only their fifth shot on net). After that, the game opened up and Boston found new life.

This wasn’t about blame — it was about timing. The whole night pivoted in one bounce.

5. “It’s Early” — But Missed Points Still Matter

Everyone — Ryan included — stressed that Toronto played well enough to win most nights.

Blayre Turnbull: "If you look at that game compared to our first game against Minnesota, I think we made a lot of improvements. So despite the outcome, we're pretty happy with how we played that game. I think structurally, we were really good.

"We obviously gave up a couple chances that they buried on. But overall, I think we're pretty happy with that game, and we know what areas we've got to keep working on and improving as we head into our next game. But I think from our first game into that game, we improved in some areas, which is a good step."

That’s true. The structure was solid, the possession was strong, the rookies contributed, and the team defended well. But this league is tight, and three points in the standings went Boston’s way instead of Toronto’s.

The performance gives them something to build on. The result leaves them with nothing to show for it.