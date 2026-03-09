Sceptres Still Searching For A Home-Ice Advantage

For most teams, home ice is supposed to be an advantage. Last season, it largely\nwas for the Toronto Sceptres.\n\nThis year, it hasn’t been.\n\nThrough the first two thirds of the 2025-26 PWHL season, Toronto has struggled\nto turn Coca-Cola Coliseum into a reliable source of points. Instead, the\nSceptres have found more success away from home, producing a split that stands\nin sharp contrast to their performance a year ago.\n\nToronto’s home record this season sits at 1-1-3-5, while the club has posted a\n5-0-0-3 record on the road over the same span. That's right, one single\nregulation win (against Ottawa in early December), and one overtime win at\nScotiabank Arena, which counts as a home game but notably was not at Coca-Cola.\n\nIn other words, the Sceptres have collected twice as many points away from\nToronto than in their own building.\n\nThat represents a significant shift from last season, when home ice played a\nlarge role in Toronto’s second-place finish. In 2024-25, the Sceptres earned a\n7-2-3-3 home record, with 28 of their 48 points at Coca-Cola Coliseum. By\ncomparison, they were far more inconsistent on the road, going 5-1-3-6.\n\nThe difference wasn’t just in the standings column. It showed up in the\nunderlying results as well. Toronto finished last season with a +9 goal\ndifferential at home. On the road, that flipped to a –8 differential.\n\nSo far this season, that dynamic has reversed. Toronto has been able to find\nresults in opposing arenas, picking up road wins in places like Minnesota,\nMontreal, Seattle and Vancouver. At home, however, the results have been far\nless consistent.\n\nThree losses in extra time have been the bane of the Sceptres' hopes, including\nlast weekend's 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota which immediately followed their\n4-3 shootout loss to Montreal, games where they held leads but didn't earn three\npoints.\n\nAfter the loss to the Frost, Emma Woods said, "I think it's tough to ignore, you\nknow, we look at the standings, you know it's gonna be a battle until the end,\nit's playoff hockey at this point. We have 10 games left and we're fighting for\na playoff spot, so we know how important these points are.\n\n"I think we found a way in the last four games since the break to get points,\nobviously, we want to try to find more where we can, so that's the focus. It's\ndefinitely something you think about, but at the end of the day you've got to\nplay your game and and you'll earn those points."\n\nMeanwhile, coach Troy Ryan is stressing the small plays that seem to get away\nfrom the Sceptres at home:\n\n"From a team perspective, I’d love to see the little details of the overall game\ntighten up — the not getting to a line for an icing call, the offsides. Those\nare the things that can tilt a game without anybody really noticing."\n\nMost teams aim to build their season around strong play at home while trying to\nsurvive difficult road stretches. Toronto has effectively flipped that formula.\n\nThe Sceptres have had challenges this season: power play, consistent offense,\nand finding steady goaltending. But the home ice 'disadvantage' they have\nexperienced is one of the biggest markers of their frustrating run so far in\n2025-26.