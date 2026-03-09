Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
Powered by Roundtable
Sceptres Still Searching For A Home-Ice Advantage cover image

Sceptres Still Searching For A Home-Ice Advantage

C Benwell
1h
Partner
626Members·5,548Posts
Draft
ceebenwell@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
C Benwell
1h
Updated at Mar 9, 2026, 22:01
Partner

With a home record this season of 1-1-3-5

Draft
PWHL