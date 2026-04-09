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Seattle Beats Ottawa To Keep Their Playoff Dreams Alive

Chris Sinclair
7h
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Chris Sinclair
7h
Updated at Apr 9, 2026, 03:13
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For the first time in over a month, the Ottawa Charge returned to the friendly confines of TD Place and faced a familiar foe in the Seattle Torrent. And for the second game in a row, the Charge found themselves on the losing end of a strong effort.

Ottawa returned to TD Place following their month-long road trip to face the Seattle Torrent, who needed a regulation win to keep their playoff hopes alive. A back-and-forth affair all game long, it was the Torrent, with the help of two former Charge players, who came out victorious, winning 5-3.

Both Danielle Serdachny, who had two goals, and Natalie Snodgrass, who scored the game-winner, helped ensure Seattle continued in the playoff hunt against the very team which drafted them.

"We knew what we needed to do today to stay alive," said Serdachny. "It feels good to come back to Ottawa. A lot of emotions in the building, but it's nice to get the win."

Snodgrass added, "I think there's just a lot of emotions coming into this building again, obviously having played here the past two years. It's always fun to see old teammates. At the end, though, we're keeping our season alive."

The issue for the Charge in this game wasn't that the effort was lacking or that the chances weren't there. Both Kateřina Mrázová and Gabbie Hughes scored highlight-reel goals in the game, but those were overshadowed by the fact that, once again, they allowed too many shots on goal and played inconsistently. As a result, Ottawa loses its third game in a row, and with it, its path to the playoffs becomes that much more difficult.

The first issue from tonight's game was the number of shots on goal. Over this three-game losing streak, the Charge have surrendered 24, 26, and 34 shots on goal, respectively, for 10 goals against, while scoring only 4 over the same period.

"I think the last two games, we've really put ourselves in a good offensive position," said interim head coach Haley Irwin. "We broke through with getting some pucks on net, so now we just have to limit the chances against. But if we just keep building on the little details within our offensive play, we'll be able to continue to score some goals."

Interim head coach Haley Irwin speaks with the media

Then, there was the inconsistent play, something that continues to plague this team. All game long, the Charge did so many things right, undoubtedly fuelled by the home crowd and likely wanting to bounce back after being shut out by Montreal. The team was aggressive on forechecks and physical, made strong outlet passes from defenders, and was effective on backchecks, all of which helped create high-quality scoring chances throughout the game. The challenge was, once again, putting it all together for a full game. The pieces are undeniably there, but with each loss, time is running out to solve the puzzle finally.

Ottawa will now regroup before heading off to face the Toronto Sceptres, another team they are fighting against for the fourth and final playoff spot.

Ottawa ChargePWHLSeattle Torrent
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