Seattle Beats Ottawa To Keep Their Playoff Dreams Alive

Then, there was the inconsistent play, something that continues to plague this team. All game long, the Charge did so many things right, undoubtedly fuelled by the home crowd and likely wanting to bounce back after being shut out by Montreal. The team was aggressive on forechecks and physical, made strong outlet passes from defenders, and was effective on backchecks, all of which helped create high-quality scoring chances throughout the game. The challenge was, once again, putting it all together for a full game. The pieces are undeniably there, but with each loss, time is running out to solve the puzzle finally.