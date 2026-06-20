Seattle Brings Back Late Season Addition Gabrielle David

Seattle plucked Gabrielle David out of Sweden late last season, and now they're bringing back the forward full time for the next two seasons.
The Seattle Torrent has signed Gabrielle David to a two-year contract.
David was signed late last season by the Torrent after completing her season in Sweden. With SDE HF, David scored 19 goals and 42 points in 35 games to sit second in SDHL scoring, leading her team.
The 26-year-old, who played the first two seasons in the PWHL with Montreal, recorded two points in nine games with Seattle to close out the year.
A former Clarkson product, David is the 12th player signed to Seattle's roster ahead of next season.
Alongside David, that list includes Alex Carpenter, Julia Gosling, Danielle Serdachny, Mikyla Grant-Mentis, Lexie Adzija, Theresa Schafzahl Anna Wilgren, Aneta Tejralová, Emily Brown, Hannah Murphy, CJ Jackson.