Seattle Fans, Get Ready: PWHL Home Debut Hits Climate Pledge on November 28

The PWHL is adding a new chapter to its story this season, and Seattle will be at the center of it. The league unveiled its 2024–25 schedule on Wednesday morning, with Seattle’s inaugural home game set for November 28th at Climate Pledge Arena against the Minnesota Frost.

The matchup marks a milestone not only for the franchise, but also for the PWHL itself. Seattle is one of the league’s first expansion teams, alongside Vancouver, joining the six founding clubs that launched in 2023–24. After opening the season on the road against PWHL Vancouver on November 21st, the team will take the ice at home for the first time in front of fans eager to welcome professional women’s hockey to the city.

Minnesota provides a compelling first test, especially after winning the Walter Cup in back to back years. It’s just one of several dates already circled on the calendar.

In total, Seattle will host 15 games this season, two of which don’t have a location yet. The home slate stretches from November through April. The schedule includes a game on December 23rd, which is great if you need a break from your family during the holidays and a game on February 27th after the Olympic break.

The full league schedule also reveals key dates across the PWHL, from opening night to playoff positioning later in the spring. It includes their inaugural game November 21 in Vancouver.

But in Seattle, everything starts with November 28th. When the puck drops at Climate Pledge Arena, it won’t just be the beginning of a season — it will be the beginning of a new era for women’s hockey in the Pacific Northwest.