Seattle's New Top Line Finds Quick Chemistry

Seattle's new top line of Danielle Serdachny, Theresa Schafzahl, and Alex Carpenter has found quick chemistry. In response, the Torrent have found their way back into the win column.
The Seattle Torrent's new top line featuring recent acquisition Theresa Schafzahl combined with Danielle Serdachny and Alex Carpenter is the mixture the Torrent have been looking for in their inaugural season.
Facing the New York Sirens on Wednesday, the line played with speed that New York struggled to contain. On the opening goal Serdachny muscled Maja Nylen Persson off the puck chipping it to Schafzahl who took the puck around the net to score on the wrap around.
Next it was Serdachny who buried from the low slot with Schafzahl and Carpenter assisting.
After Cayla Barnes scored her first goal in a Torrent jersey on the power play, which Serdachny assisted on again, it was back to the top line to close out the scoring five-on-five.
Schafzahl gave the puck to Alex Carpenter took the puck down the right wing. Taking it to the net Carpenter looked off a pass before beating Kayle Osborne. In Seattle's 4-1 win, their top line left with three goals and eight points between them.
It bodes well for the Torrent who looked to mix up their forward group acquiring Schafzahl from the Boston Fleet in exchange for Jessie Eldridge. Schafzahl has always been known as a responsible two-way forward who can play with grit and persistence. But she also had strong offensive numbers in college with Vermont before joining the PWHL.
With Hilary Knight, Hannah Bilka, and Mikyla Grant-Mentis, a trio who Seattle was counting on to be a significant part of their offense this season, all out on LTIR, the ermgence of offensive chemistry is a welcomed development.
At the end of a five game road trip, Seattle only had two goals in the four games prior to Wednesday's win.