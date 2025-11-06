Seattle Torrent: A Name and Identity Symbolizing PWHL Seattle

Ahead of PWHL Seattle’s inaugural season, fans have seen a jersey release, the 2025-26 Unity Games, Theme Nights and Promotional Giveaways. What hadn’t been seen, until today, was a name and identity.

Potential names have circulated with fans speculating and theorizing. A few months back, The Hockey News took a poll on X (formerly Twitter) and discussed what the team name could be. Ahead of Thursday’s press release, the team name and logo were leaked, though nothing was announced officially.

That changed Thursday as PWHL Seattle will officially be taking on the Seattle Torrent identity.

The Torrent name aligns well with the rest of Seattle’s nautical theme names (Kraken, Mariners, Sounders, Storm). The definition of Torrent per Merriam-Webster is ‘a violent or forceful flow of fluid’ which, for anyone who knows about the Pacific Northwest, rain comes down in torrents for the better part of the year.

Per a Seattle Torrent press release, Torrent draws inspiration from the powerful waterways that shape and connect Washington’s unique landscape, symbolizing the team’s determination to carve its own path. The logo features an “S” that serves as both a letterform for Seattle and a rush of water, its flowing curves mirroring river channels. The primary color palette of Slate Green and Blue — both Shadow and Glacier Blue — reflects the distinctive ways in which Seattle's waterways shape the region and pays tribute to Seattle's unique sports community. The leading colors are complemented by Foam, Haze Grey, and Basalt Black.

With the new name, comes an identity.

What sets this team apart from other PWHL teams? What is something that makes Seattle stand out?

That was revealed today as well, with the phrase “Forged by nature. Unstoppable by will.”

Meghan Turner explained that they want teams to come into Climate Pledge Arena and be a little nervous about stepping on the ice with them. She spent time emphasizing the passionate fan base in Seattle, how they have all been so active and mobilized for the team itself and how much it means to see fans rallying behind this team. The identity was described as bold, distinctive and true to who the PWHL is as a league. The teams identity draws inspiration from waterways that shape Seattle’s landscape.

“I’m so excited for friends, family and fans to learn that we’re officially the Seattle Torrent, and to be a part of it,” said Torrent forward Hilary Knight. “Whenever you’re looking at the culture of a group, you want it to be a really strong room — and to pair that with an incredible city with a storied sports legacy and a brand new identity that speaks to all of that, it’s a great recipe for us.”

While the Torrent will continue to wear the original ‘Seattle’ jerseys, Torrent merch is already available online and in Kraken Team Stores around Seattle.

PWHL Vancouver also unveiled their own new name and logo on Thursday, as the team will be known as the Vancouver Goldeneyes.