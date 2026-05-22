Seattle Torrent And Head Coach Steve O'Rourke Part Ways

Following a challenging inaugural season and an eighth-place finish, the franchise launches an immediate search for new leadership to navigate the team forward.
It was announced today by Meghan Turner, Seattle Torrent General Manager, that the team and Head Coach Steve O’Rourke have parted ways.
“We are grateful to Steve for his contributions to the Seattle Torrent during our inaugural season. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future,” said Turner.
O'Rourke came to the PWHL from the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League. The Summerland, B.C., native also spent time coaching in the Western Hockey League.
Steve O'Rourke began his coaching career as an assistant coach for the Abbotsford Heat of the AHL in 2009. He then served for three years as an assistant coach for the Red Deer Rebels of the WHL.
On June 15, 2016, he was named an associate head coach for the Prince George Cougars of the WHL and in 2019 he was named Director of Player Development.
O'Rourke joined the Oshawa Generals as an associate head coach in September 2022, and was promoted to head coach for the 2024-25 season.
Seattle finished its inaugural season in eighth place with 31 points and an overall record of 8-1-5-16. They missed out on the #1 overall draft pick by collecting fewer Gold Plan points than their expansion cousin, the Vancouver Goldeneyes.
According to the statement, "The Torrent will begin the search for their next head Coach immediately."