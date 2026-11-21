Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Photo @Heather Moonka
Photo @Heather Moonka
Nov 21, 2026 4:52 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 4:52 PM
Seattle Torrent opened Training Camp for their second season on Friday, November 20. The attendees were broken into two groups with standout new faces in each group as the team works towards its final roster.
The Seattle Torrent opened on-ice Training Camp on Friday, November 20 with two groups of invited and signed players.
Group 1
Forwards:
- Neena Brick
- Alex Carpenter*
- Lily Delianedis*
- Grace Elliott
- Mikyla Grant-Mentis*
- Abbey Murphy*
- Danielle Serdachny*
- Marah Wagner
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Defenders:
- Emily Brown *
- Gracie Gilkyson
- Noemi Neubauerova*
- Emily Zumwinkle
Goaltenders:
- Gabriella Durante
- Hannah Murphy*
It was only the first day, but a few players stood out in each of the two groups. Serdachny, back from representing Team Canada at Women’s Worlds, looked back in peak shape after sustaining a wrist injury at the end of the 2025-26 PWHL season. For this first day of Training Camp, she was paired with Grant-Mentis who showed up with that same intensity she had brought to the ice last season as well.
Olympic goaltender for Italy Durante donned her beautiful Italian pads. She looked both comfortable and confident in net. Elliott, at six-foot-two, stood out amongst the players, but not just for her height. She had an amazing reach and was great at blocking the line of sight making her beneficial on the penalty kill.
Durante at day one of Torrent training camp. Photo @Heather Moonka
It was clear Delianedis took another step forward in her professional development in the off-season as she looked agile and strong. Abbey Murphy was impressive with both speed and intensity. She was oft paired with Carpenter during this first session and their chemistry was undeniable.
Grant-Mentis, Wilgren, and Hannah Murphy discuss season two, new head coach Christine Bumstead, and playing with Abbey MurphyMore Videos
Group 2
Forwards:
- Lexie Adzija*
- Gabrielle David*
- Julia Gosling*
- Alexa Gruschow
- Emerson Jarvis
- Emma Nuutinen*
- Theresa Schafzahl*
- Chavonne Truter
Defenders:
- Lyndie Lobdell*
- Sydney Morrow*
- Aneta Tejralová*
- Anna Wilgren*
Goaltenders:
- CJ Jackson*
- Julia Minotti
Tejralová and Schafzahl had travel delays into Seattle but were present for the final twenty minutes of their session. Lobdell and Morrow were paired together for drills and that is a pairing that would be fun to see during the season. Both have a heavy shot, and they were able to move and defend well together.
Jarvis and Truter both demonstrated their speed on the ice. Jackson was in their element, clearly excited to be back and looked sharp in net. Minotti also looked confident in net, but one of the players who blasted a shot past her was Gruschow with her veteran presence. It was great seeing her back on the ice after being a reserve player for the PWHL in the 2023-24 season and then playing for MoDo Hockey in Sweden in the 2024-25 season.
Gosling in a red, no-contact jersey for day one of Torrent training camp. Photo @Heather Moonka
Gosling participated in a red, no-contact jersey. After the Seattle Torrent jersey unveiling, she told The Hockey News that she had sustained a lower-body injury and was unable to be a part of Team Canada at the IIHF Women’s Worlds Championship. She also said she was working back to full strength and would hopefully get there by the start of the season. She did participate in most drills in the training camp sessions for day one..
The Torrent currently have 18 players signed made up of nine forwards, five defenders, and two goaltenders. That leaves six spots available with one of those six open spots required to be filled by a goaltender.
*Players signed to the 2026-27 season.
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