Jarvis and Truter both demonstrated their speed on the ice. Jackson was in their element, clearly excited to be back and looked sharp in net. Minotti also looked confident in net, but one of the players who blasted a shot past her was Gruschow with her veteran presence. It was great seeing her back on the ice after being a reserve player for the PWHL in the 2023-24 season and then playing for MoDo Hockey in Sweden in the 2024-25 season.