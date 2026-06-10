Seattle Torrent Re-Sign Julia Gosling, Add Forward To Protected List

The Seattle Torrent have re-signed forward Julia Gosling to a two-year contract through the 2027-28 season and immediately added her to their protected list as part of Phase 3 of the PWHL Expansion Player Distribution Process.
Gosling, 25, enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025-26, finishing tied for the team lead in scoring with 20 points and leading Seattle outright with 14 assists. Her season began with a piece of franchise history when she scored the first goal in Torrent and expansion team history on Nov. 21, 2025.
The London, Ont., native doubled her offensive production from her rookie season and carried that momentum to the international stage, recording five points (3G, 2A) for Team Canada at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Her five points ranked third among Canadian skaters during the tournament.
Seattle selected Gosling seventh overall in the 2025 PWHL Expansion Draft after she spent her rookie professional season with the Toronto Sceptres. Toronto originally drafted the former St. Lawrence University standout sixth overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft.
With the new contract, Gosling becomes Seattle's first protected player announced during Phase 3 of the expansion process. She joins forward Alex Carpenter, who was re-signed during Phase 1, along with previously protected defender Anna Wilgren and goaltender Hannah Murphy among the core pieces the Torrent have chosen to retain ahead of expansion.
By the conclusion of Phase 3, each existing PWHL team will have six protected players, while expansion clubs Las Vegas and Hamilton can each add up to three players on expiring contracts before protections are finalized ahead of the next stage of roster building.