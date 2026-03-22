Seattle Torrent Sign Gabrielle David After Placing Mikyla Grant-Mentis On Long Term Injured Reserve

The Seattle Torrent have signed free agent Gabrielle David who recently completed her season in Europe after placing forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis on long term injured reserve (LTIR)
The Seattle Torrent have signed free agent forward Gabrielle David to a standard player agreement after playing Mikyla Grant-Mentis on LTIR.
Grant-Mentis was injured after being hit from behind by Minnesota Frost forward Britta Curl-Salemme on March 13. She sustained an upper body injury on the play that will now keep the forward out until at least the end of the first week of April.
Grant-Mentis had two goals and five points for the Torrent in 18 games this season. Seattle is now without forwards Hilary Knight and Hannah Bilka, as well as Grant-Mentis, who are all on long term injured reserve.
Gabrielle David recently completed her SDHL season with Sweden's SDE. In 35 regular season games this season David scored 19 goals and 42 points. The 26-year-old Clarkson alumni played the inaugural PWHL season with the Montreal Victoire recording six points in 23 games byt was made a reserve in the league's second season.
Gabrielle David highlights
Seattle is set to face the New York Sirens March 25 in Chicago.