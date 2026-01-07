Second Place Sirens Make It Four Straight Shutting Out Toronto

The New York Sirens ascent to heights that were seemingly unimaginable just a few weeks ago continued at full throttle up on Tuesday night with a gritty 2-0 victory at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.

What makes the Sirens' conviction on the ice and resultant rise in the standings even more noteworthy is their sheer willpower and refusal to back down. For the second straight game, New York leveled 25 hits to counter their opponents' pressure on the rush.

Tuesday's triumph not only moved the Sirens into sole possession of second place with 18 points, but enabled them to end a five-game losing streak to the Sceptres.

While New York thrilled to its fourth straight three-point result (the Sirens were in last place with six points on Dec. 21), the host Sceptres suffered their third straight defeat on home ice.The Sirens have not won in Toronto since their first game in PWHL history, and they have never won four straight in team history.

And speaking of ascents to new heights, rookie sensation Kristýna Kaltounková has more reason to celebrate than just her being named to Czechia’s Olympic roster earlier today. She scored both goals (one an empty netter) to give her six in the last five games.

Kaltounková leads all rookies with seven goals and is just one shy of Minnesota's Kendall Coyne Schofield (8) for tops in the PWHL in that category.

Kaltounková's effort was more than enough insurance for Kayle Osborne, who took her very familiar spot between the posts for the 11th straight game and turned in another blue-collar performance with 31 saves and her third shutout this season.

Osborne's streak of seemingly endless perseverance comes amidst two tough encounters in four days as she not only had to deal with the Sceptres' pressure in the offensive zone but also with it coming on the heels of an even stronger charge by Montreal. The Victoire last Friday threw 45 pucks her way. She stopped 42 of them.

“Kayle’s play has been a huge part of our success," said head coach Greg Fargo of his netminder. "Coming into the season, she wasn’t one of the returning, established starting goalies in the league, but in a short amount of time she’s proven she belongs among the best. She’s shown she can help this team win. Not only is her confidence growing, but our confidence in her has grown ten times. She’s a great puck stopper, and to me, she’s the best goalie in the world at playing the puck. That makes a big difference for us in so many ways.”

After beating Toronto goalie Elaine Chuli just under three minutes into the second period, Kaltounková applied the clincher with a shot from just inside her own blue line with only seven seconds remaining in the game. Jincy Roese and Casey O'Brien each recorded their fourth helpers on the initial tally.

Toronto came out the aggressor over the first half of the opening period with the better of the chances. However, neither team was able to generate any sustained offensive pressure.New York broke through after Chuli stopped an O'Brien breakaway. Kaltounková followed that with a shot from the point that tipped through the Toronto goalie's pads.Moments later, New York was awarded a penalty shot after Ella Shelton covered the puck with her hand. Kaltounková raced in but her shot rang off the post. It was the second penalty shot of the PWHL season, and the second to go unsuccessful.

The Sceptres did not go down without a fight in this back-and-forth battle. Toronto pressured and had some good looks -- especially in the closing minutes -- but Osborne proved up to the task.

NOTE: Kaltounková has goals in three straight games and has attempted 44 shots this season, moving her one ahead of Laura Stacey (43) for the league lead.