Sena Catterall Says Goodbye To One Dream And Hello To Another

“It was awesome. I mean, I wish my mom was there. My mom could have been there, but she's a lawyer, so she had court scheduled that week, unfortunately. But yeah, having my dad there, I think it was a little bit of a full-circle moment. He definitely got a little emotional and it was just nice that he was living that experience with me too. I could really feel his pride and how happy he was. And in that very stressful and anxious environment, it was nice to have someone with me that was telling me, hey, it's going to be okay whether you get drafted wherever you go, you know, we're still going to be proud of you. We're still going to be happy. We're still going to be here to support you. And that just meant the world to me to know that he was by my side. And my mom might have not been there, but I had the same support from her from back home, texting me throughout the draft, watching the draft and just waiting anxiously as well. And just knowing that whatever happened that night, that I'd still have her support and that she would still be super proud of me, which was just everything I could have asked for from them.”