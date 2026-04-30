Serdachny And Gosling: Two Different Seasons

“I feel like I've developed in so many areas this year. I've played so many minutes this year, so that was really fun to develop my offensive game and my defensive game. I feel like I've done both,” Gosling said. “I want to add more physicality to my game. I still want to score more goals. I started off hot and then kind of dipped down a little, but that's hockey. Sometimes they're going to go in, sometimes they're not. But overall, super proud of my season, and still looking to add that physicality, more consistent drives to the net, using my body, and figuring that out over the next few years.”